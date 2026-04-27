Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta gets six-month extension amid Assembly polls

New Delhi:

Amid the Assembly elections, the Central government has extended the tenure of Siddh Nath Gupta, West Bengal Director General (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), by six months beyond his scheduled superannuation on April 30, an order issued on Monday said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for grant of extension in Service of Shri Siddh Nath Gupta, IPS (WB:1992), DG & IGP, West Bengal for a period of 6 months beyond 30.04.2026 in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 in public interest," the order issued on Monday said.

Siddh Nath Gupta was appointed Bengal DGP in March

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed Siddh Nath Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, as the Director General and Inspector General of Police of West Bengal on March 16, a day after removing the then incumbent Peeyush Pandey. Gupta is scheduled to retire on April 30.

The EC had said the decision to remove the officers was taken following a review of poll preparedness in the state.

The first phase of the assembly polls was held in the state on April 23, while the voting for the second and final phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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