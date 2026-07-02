Delhi Police bust ISI-backed inter-state terror, arms network; four arrested

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an ISI-sponsored inter-state terror and arms network and arrested four accused who were allegedly planning to carry out a terror activity in the national capital on the instructions of Pakistan-based handler Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, said officials on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based operatives and were using foreign phone numbers arranged by their handlers to avoid detection. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Four accused arrested in inter-state operation

The accused have been identified as:

Shubdeep Singh alias Vishal (23), a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab

Gurjant Singh alias Rishi (22), a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab

Sajan Singh alias Honey (28), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab

Gaganpreet (24), a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab

Police also recovered two foreign-made pistols, including one Zigana pistol and one .30 bore pistol, along with nine live cartridges and five mobile phones from the accused.

Probe began after tip-off on planned terror attack

According to the police, the Special Cell had received a specific intelligence input that Bhatti and his Pakistan-based associates were planning a terror incident in Delhi-NCR and had recruited youth from Punjab for the purpose.

Based on technical surveillance and source information, several suspects were identified and questioned after conducting multiple raids across Delhi and Punjab.

The first breakthrough came with the arrest of Shubdeep Singh from Majitha Road in Amritsar, from whom police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, five live cartridges and two mobile phones. During interrogation, he revealed that he was maintaining contact with Pak-based handlers of Shahzad Bhatti network and receiving arms and narcotics through drones.



Following his interrogation, police arrested his associates, Gurjant Singh and Sajan Singh from Punjab. Investigators said one Zigana pistol, four live cartridges and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Police later arrested Gaganpreet from Delhi on April 24, 2026 and one mobile phone with several incriminating evidence was recovered from him.

According to the Special Cell, Gaganpreet was tasked to conduct recce of religious places and police establishments in Delhi by his Pakistani handlers. He was also tasked to execute a firing incident in Delhi.

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