Delhi Metro to run extra trains amid passenger surge triggered by DTC bus strike

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will put in place extensive arrangements to manage the anticipated surge in passenger footfall on its network due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike. To manage additional crowd, DMRC has increased 20 train trips across its network. A total of eight additional trains were operated today as per requirement. The measures are aimed at accommodating a higher number of passengers, particularly during peak hours, and ensuring smoother travel for commuters.

The same enhanced arrangements will continue tomorrow, 17 September 2026. Eight extra trains will be inducted and operated between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as per operational requirements. DMRC remains committed to providing reliable and efficient services and requests passengers to plan their journeys accordingly, DMRC in a post on X mentioned.

DTC bus strike enters second day

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers strike entered its second day on Wednesday leaving commuters stranded for hours and forced to shell out extra money for private transport. The drivers, mostly of the new electric buses, are mainly demanding daily-wage hikes, medical facilities and overtime payment. "We back the demand of drivers; currently no government representatives have reached out to us. Our strike is peaceful and we have decided not to drive buses," said Lalit Chaudhary, president of the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union.

The drivers and conductors operating these DTC buses are currently running such large vehicles for a wage of Rs 862, the minimum wage fixed by the Delhi government, which is typically intended for daily-wage labourers, factory workers, or employees in small companies, he added. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh assured the drivers of resolving their issues as he appealed them to call off the strike.

Lack of bus service for schools

The DTC had stopped providing buses to schools in the city from the 2023 academic session in view of growing demand of its fleet for public transport. The DTC had been providing over 350 of its buses to schools for carrying children. Now, the buses have been withdrawn and only 8-10 buses have been provided to some schools to provide transport facility for specially abled children.

Currently, there are around 6,500 total DTC buses in the city with a total ridership of around 60 lakh per day.

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