Gold worth Rs 1.88 crore hidden in 3 capsules seized from Bangladeshi passenger at Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi:

Gold smuggling was foiled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted a Bangladeshi passenger allegedly carrying gold worth around Rs 1.88 crore concealed in the form of chemical paste. The passenger had arrived in Delhi from Jeddah and was scheduled to travel onward to Dhaka. The gold was allegedly hidden inside his undergarments in three capsules containing chemical paste.

CISF security check exposes hidden gold

The passenger was intercepted by CISF personnel in the international transit area during a detailed security check. Further examination led to the detection of three capsules concealed in his undergarments.

The capsules contained chemical paste, from which a total of 1.346 kg of gold was recovered. The tariff value of the seized gold was assessed at approximately Rs 1.88 crore.

Passenger arrested, gold seized under Customs Act

Following the recovery, Customs officials seized the gold under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was arrested under Section 104 of the Act. During questioning, the passenger allegedly admitted that the gold had been brought from Jeddah and was intended to be handed over to another person in Delhi. The passenger was travelling through Delhi as an international transit passenger and was scheduled to continue his journey to Dhaka.

Customs investigation underway

Customs authorities have launched a further investigation to ascertain the source of the gold, identify the intended recipient and establish the complete smuggling network involved in the case.

Earlier this month, Customs officials had seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet valued at more than Rs 1.07 crore and around 15 kg of suspected marijuana worth approximately Rs 5.25 crore in two separate cases at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said, as per PTI. In the first case, two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul were intercepted by Airport Customs Preventive officers at Terminal 3 on August 19, an official statement said. Following a detailed baggage and personal search, the officers seized a gold bracelet studded with diamonds, the statement said.

According to the statement, the bracelet, made of 750-purity gold, weighed 87.5 grams and contained approximately 10 grams of diamonds, equivalent to around 50 carats. The provisional value of the bracelet was assessed at Rs 1,07,86,301, the statement said.

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