Delhi Police's Operation CyHawk 5.0 cracks down on cyber crime: 916 arrested, Rs 700 crore fraud exposed

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has carried out one of its biggest anti-cybercrime drives under Operation CyHawk 5.0, leading to the arrest of 916 accused involved in various online frauds and cyber offences. The operation was conducted on June 16 and 17 after analysing cybercrime-related data available until May 31. Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said the large-scale operation involved more than 715 police teams and over 2,500 police personnel. "Teams from all district police units, along with 15 cyber police stations, participated in the coordinated crackdown," he added.

According to Delhi Police, more than 2,500 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) were brought under the scope of the operation. Investigators found that the total cheated amount linked to these complaints was close to Rs 700 crore. The operation targeted organised cybercriminal networks involved in financial fraud, digital scams, phishing attacks and online deception. Police officials revealed that many of the arrested accused have links to cybercrime hotspots such as Jamtara in Jharkhand and Nuh in Haryana, both of which have frequently come under the scanner for online fraud activities.

Raids lead to seizure of laptops, mobile phones

As part of the operation, Delhi Police busted several illegal call centres allegedly being used to facilitate cyber fraud. Investigators also recovered multiple laptops, mobile phones and other digital devices suspected to have been used in criminal activities. To track down the accused, Delhi Police teams travelled across 21 states, highlighting the nationwide reach of cybercrime syndicates and the scale of the investigation.

Over 7,000 people rounded up during operation

Officials said that around 7,000 people were rounded up for verification and questioning during the drive. Additionally, nearly 600 people were bound down as a preventive measure, while notices were issued to around 2,000 people as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said the operation was aimed not only at arresting suspects but also at dismantling the broader ecosystem that enables cybercrime networks to function.

Naresh Gujral cyber fraud case: How hackers siphoned off Rs 7.86 crore

Delhi Police also shared details of its investigation into the high-profile cyber fraud linked to former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral. According to officials, the fraud began when the owner of a company received a ZIP file and forwarded it to the finance department. Once an employee opened the file, the company's system was allegedly compromised by hackers.

Investigators said the cybercriminals gained access to the system and replaced an existing contact number of Naresh Gujral with a number controlled by the fraudsters. The accused then contacted company employees while posing as an authorised individual and instructed them to transfer funds. As a result, Rs 7.86 crore was transferred in four separate transactions before the fraud was detected.

Delhi Police said it has managed to freeze nearly Rs 4 crore linked to the fraudulent transfers and is continuing efforts to trace the remaining amount and identify all individuals involved in the conspiracy.

Growing challenge of organised cybercrime

It is to be noted here that cybercrime has emerged as one of the fastest-growing threats in India, with fraudsters increasingly using sophisticated tools, fake identities and social engineering tactics to target individuals and businesses. Police officials believe operations such as Cyhawk 5.0 are critical to disrupting organised networks and preventing large-scale financial losses.

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