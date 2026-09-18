Delhi car hits bike, drags it for 100 metres in RK Puram; 73-year-old driver held | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A shocking road accident was reported in Delhi's RK Puram area after a car rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for nearly 100 metres on the road. The incident took place on Africa Avenue Road on the night of September 17 and was captured on video. According to the police, a 21-year-old man was sitting on his parked motorcycle by the roadside when a blue Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by a 73-year-old man, hit the bike. The impact knocked the young man off the motorcycle, while the car continued moving with the bike stuck to it and dragged it for some distance.

73-year-old driver hits parked motorcycle

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 pm on September 17 on Africa Avenue Road while the Honda Amaze was travelling from Bhikaji Cama Place towards RK Puram Metro Station. The RK Puram police station received information about the accident at around 10:22 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot. During the investigation, police identified the biker as 21-year-old Tanish Tokas, a resident of Munirka village. He was sitting on his parked black motorcycle when the blue Honda Amaze, allegedly driven by 73-year-old Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, collided with the bike.

Car drags bike after collision

The collision caused Tanish Tokas to fall from the motorcycle. The car then continued moving, dragging the motorcycle along the road for some distance. Police clarified that Tokas himself was not dragged along with the car. He was medically examined and did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the motorcycle being dragged by the car after the collision.

Police seize car, arrest driver

An FIR has been registered at the RK Puram police station in connection with the incident. Police have seized the blue Honda Amaze involved in the crash and apprehended its driver, Venu Gopal. The accused driver was also subjected to a medical examination. Police said no traces of alcohol were found during the examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway. The incident comes amid growing concern over road safety in the Delhi-NCR region. A similar incident was recently reported in Gurugram, where a woman biker was hit by a car.

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