Independent MLC joins Eknath Shinde Sena amid 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political outreach continued to gather momentum on Wednesday as independent Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Kiran Sarnaik formally joined the Shiv Sena led by him. The development is being seen as yet another boost for the ruling party amid its sustained efforts to expand its influence in the state's politics. Sarnaik, who represents the Amravati Teachers constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, joined the Shiv Sena late on Wednesday night in the presence of senior party leaders.

Shinde welcomes Sarnaik into the party

Speaking to reporters after the induction, Eknath Shinde said Sarnaik had been working alongside him on several public issues for many years and had now officially decided to become an associate member of the Shiv Sena. According to Shinde, the legislator's decision reflects the growing support for the party's leadership and its political agenda in Maharashtra.

Induction comes on a politically significant day

Sarnaik's entry into the Shiv Sena came on the same day that Sachin Ahir, an MLC from the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Ahir secured the post as the candidate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance after filing his nomination on Tuesday, marking another significant political development in the state.

His elevation has been widely viewed as part of Eknath Shinde's aggressive political campaign, popularly referred to as "Operation Tiger", aimed at drawing leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) into the ruling camp.

'Operation Tiger' continues to reshape Maharashtra politics

The induction of Kiran Sarnaik adds to a series of recent political gains for the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Last month, six Members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (UBT) switched allegiance to Eknath Shinde's faction. The leaders included Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar. More recently, Gokul Gite, a BJP rebel who defeated Shiv Sena candidate Kishore Darade in the Nashik Local Bodies constituency during the Legislative Council elections, also joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena as an associate member.

Why the latest induction matters

The latest addition strengthens the ruling Shiv Sena's presence in the Legislative Council while reinforcing Eknath Shinde's continuing efforts to consolidate political support ahead of future electoral battles. With a series of defections and new inductions in recent weeks, the Shinde camp has maintained pressure on the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

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