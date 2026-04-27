'Victory of Maa-Mati-Manush no longer...': Mamata's last ditch-effort ahead of Phase 2 Bengal polling

Kolkata:

Making a strong pitch for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the second phase of polling in West Bengal on April 29, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the victory of Maa-Mati-Manush is no longer a matter of prediction but a matter of time. She also thanked the people for their "extraordinary enthusiasm and genuine warmth" during Sunday's padyatra.

In a long post on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), the three-time chief minister recalled that Bengal remains a beacon of harmony, culture, and civilisational pride, and the state has no place for divisive and destructive forces who are planning to tarnish its heritage, referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP will receive the response it deserves, Banerjee said.

"The momentum of development has touched every corner of this state. No malicious force can halt it," the TMC supremo said. "Our people-centric welfare initiatives are the protective shield of Bengal's citizens, and no power on earth has the authority to snatch them away."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's X post.

Banerjee, who is contesting the 2026 elections from her Bhabanipur constituency, said she remains confident that people of Bengal will stand for the state's "development, peace, and progress as they always have".

"To protect our language, our culture, and the proud legacy of this land, I humbly appeal to every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or background, to press the Joraphool symbol on 29th April and ensure a resounding victory for all Maa-Mati-Manush candidates," Banerjee added.

Banerjee's X post comes on the last day for campaigning ahead of the second and last phase on April 29. The first phase was conducted on April 23, which witnessed a massive voter turnout of more than 93 per cent.

The results will be declared on May 4, but before this, the BJP has started claiming that it is going to win the elections. The saffron party has also claimed that it will win over 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase. In response, Banerjee and her party has called the claims hollow and is hoping of a victory for a fourth straight term.

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