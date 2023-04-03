Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

Are you sick of memes and good morning messages using up valuable storage space? Here's how to delete WhatsApp media including photographs, videos, and files using the built-in tool.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 16:15 IST
Clearing WhatsApp storage
Image Source : FREEPIK Clearing WhatsApp storage on android: A step-by-step guide

If you're an avid WhatsApp user, you may have noticed that the app can quickly take up a lot of storage space on your Android device. With frequent messages, photos, and videos, it's easy for your WhatsApp storage to become cluttered and slow down your phone. 

For those who are part of multiple WhatsApp groups or receive large amounts of media such as photos, videos, and files from various people, clearing the storage space can be a daunting task. Fortunately, WhatsApp has a built-in storage tool that allows users to determine which chats are using up the most storage and sort files by size. 

ALSO READ: Haier India partnered with JioCinema as the digital streaming sponsor for IPL 2023

 

Here's a detailed guide on how to clear WhatsApp storage space on your Android device:

  1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the 'Chats' tab. Once you're there, tap on 'More options' (the three dots in the top right corner) and then select 'Settings'.
  2. Go on "Storage and data" in the settings menu. The options for storage management will become available.
  3. In the 'Storage and data' section, you'll see the option for 'Manage Storage'. Tap on it to proceed.
  4. You'll now see two categories at the top - 'Forwarded many times' and 'Larger than 5 MB'. These sections will show you the messages and files that are taking up the most storage space on your device.

To delete these items, you can either select and delete them one by one or you can select multiple items and delete them all at once. To select items, tap and hold on to them until a green tick appears. Once you've selected everything you want to delete, tap on the delete icon that appears in the top right corner of the app.

ALSO READ: Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Related Stories
After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

 

You can also delete items directly from the chat by using the search feature. To do this, go to the chat section and tap on the category you want to delete (photos, videos, documents). Find the item you want to delete, tap on 'More' (the three dots on the top right corner), and then select 'Delete'.

By following these steps, you'll be able to free up a significant amount of storage space on your device and keep your WhatsApp running smoothly.

ALSO READ: Philips launches new smart Wi-Fi LED downlighter for home at Rs 5,099

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News