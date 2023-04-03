How to clear WhatsApp storage on Android: Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Clearing WhatsApp storage on android: A step-by-step guide

If you're an avid WhatsApp user, you may have noticed that the app can quickly take up a lot of storage space on your Android device. With frequent messages, photos, and videos, it's easy for your WhatsApp storage to become cluttered and slow down your phone.

For those who are part of multiple WhatsApp groups or receive large amounts of media such as photos, videos, and files from various people, clearing the storage space can be a daunting task. Fortunately, WhatsApp has a built-in storage tool that allows users to determine which chats are using up the most storage and sort files by size.

Here's a detailed guide on how to clear WhatsApp storage space on your Android device:

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the 'Chats' tab. Once you're there, tap on 'More options' (the three dots in the top right corner) and then select 'Settings'. Go on "Storage and data" in the settings menu. The options for storage management will become available. In the 'Storage and data' section, you'll see the option for 'Manage Storage'. Tap on it to proceed. You'll now see two categories at the top - 'Forwarded many times' and 'Larger than 5 MB'. These sections will show you the messages and files that are taking up the most storage space on your device.

To delete these items, you can either select and delete them one by one or you can select multiple items and delete them all at once. To select items, tap and hold on to them until a green tick appears. Once you've selected everything you want to delete, tap on the delete icon that appears in the top right corner of the app.

You can also delete items directly from the chat by using the search feature. To do this, go to the chat section and tap on the category you want to delete (photos, videos, documents). Find the item you want to delete, tap on 'More' (the three dots on the top right corner), and then select 'Delete'.

By following these steps, you'll be able to free up a significant amount of storage space on your device and keep your WhatsApp running smoothly.

