Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A24 was spotted on Malaysian certification website , hinting at an imminent release in Asia, including India. No specifications were revealed.

Updated on: April 05, 2023 21:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy A24 appears on SIRIM certification hinting towards imminent launch: Expected price, specs

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the Samsung Galaxy A24 in the market. Recently, the device was spotted on the company's Indian website as its support page went live ahead of the official release. Now, the device has been tracked on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website, which indicates that its launch is imminent.

Certification Confirms Dual-SIM Handset

The Samsung Galaxy A24 (with the model number Samsung SM-A245F/DSN) was certified earlier this month, according to the SIRIM certification database screenshot. According to the certification, the Samsung Galaxy A24 will have two SIM slots and could go on sale shortly in several Asian countries, including India. However, the certification listing does not provide any information on the device's specifications and features.

Leaked Specifications and Features

The 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of the Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to sport a 90Hz refresh rate and a water drop notch at the top, according to leaks. The notch is likely to house a 13MP selfie camera. The device's rear camera setup is rumoured to include a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 5MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is anticipated to use the most recent OneUI 5.0 custom Android skin as its operating system. The device is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A24 is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Expected Price and Launch Date

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to be priced at Rs. 17,999 and launch on April 28, 2023. However, this information is still unconfirmed as the device is still in the rumoured status.

Possible Competitors and Market Impact

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is expected to face stiff competition from other smartphones in the same price range, such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Realme GT Neo. Nevertheless, the Samsung brand name and the rumoured specifications could make the Samsung Galaxy A24 a popular device among consumers.

FAQs

What is the expected battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A24?

The device is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

 
What is the expected processor and storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy A24?

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

