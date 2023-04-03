Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. Feeling Low? These apps and games can help you feel better

Feeling Low? These apps and games can help you feel better

There are numerous options available, ranging from meditation and relaxation apps to entertaining games that can divert your attention from stressful situations.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 14:30 IST
Feeling Low
Image Source : FREEPIK Feeling Low? These apps and games can help you feel better instantly

We all have days when we feel low and need something to cheer us up. While seeking professional help is always recommended, there are also many apps and games available to boost our moods and provide much-needed distractions. 

Mobile Applications to make you feel better

Apps can be powerful tools for improving your mood and well-being. They offer a range of features that can help you manage stress, build resilience, and overcome negative thoughts. Here are some apps to help you feel better when you're feeling down.

Pacifica

Pacifica is an app that can help you manage stress and anxiety. It offers a range of tools, including guided meditations, mood tracking, and cognitive behavioural therapy exercises. Pacifica also includes a community feature that allows you to connect with others who are going through similar experiences. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android, but you'll need to pay a subscription fee to access all the features.

Calm

Calm offers a wide range of features and is a one-stop destination for all your relaxation needs. This app can help you manage stress, balance moods, sleep better, and refocus your attention with guided meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes, breathing exercises, and stretching exercises. In addition, the app offers a 7 and 21-day mindfulness program and nature sounds and scenes to help you relax.

BetterSleep

The BetterSleep app monitors your sleep patterns and provides you with guided content according to your sleeping pattern. In stressful times, you may benefit from listening to nature sounds, white noise, water sounds, meditation music, and even 'isochronic brainwaves' to fall asleep faster. A series of gentle bedtime relaxation exercises are also available on the app, which will help you sleep stress-free.

Games to make you feel better 

App games can be a great way to take your mind off things and lift your mood, especially if you have limited time or prefer to play on the go. Here are a few game apps which can help cheer you up and make you feel better.

Related Stories
UP tops active mobile app users' chart in March: Report

UP tops active mobile app users' chart in March: Report

Mobile apps help urban Indians meet daily needs in 2nd wave

Mobile apps help urban Indians meet daily needs in 2nd wave

COVID-19 Curfew: Android, iOS apps to order groceries, food

COVID-19 Curfew: Android, iOS apps to order groceries, food

Fathers Day 2021: Mobile games that you can play with your dad

Fathers Day 2021: Mobile games that you can play with your dad

Top 4 chat apps that offer more than just texting

Top 4 chat apps that offer more than just texting

Beware! 600 fake money lending apps operating in India, says RBI report

Beware! 600 fake money lending apps operating in India, says RBI report

Apple announced to make AirTag for tracking personal items through 'Find My app'

Apple announced to make AirTag for tracking personal items through 'Find My app'

5 Must have applications for every Traveler

5 Must have applications for every Traveler

Indian smartwatch brands leading in the first quarter- Noise, Fire-Boltt and boAt topping the list

Indian smartwatch brands leading in the first quarter- Noise, Fire-Boltt and boAt topping the list

Netflix testing multiplayer feature in select smartphones- Know more

Netflix testing multiplayer feature in select smartphones- Know more

Zomato Hindi launched, delivering 150K orders in regional languages- Know more

Zomato Hindi launched, delivering 150K orders in regional languages- Know more

Meta expands AI face-scanning to Facebook dating in the US market

Meta expands AI face-scanning to Facebook dating in the US market

Best Budgeting Apps of 2023

Best Budgeting Apps of 2023

How to avoid paying Gmail for extra storage? Process simplified

How to avoid paying Gmail for extra storage? Process simplified

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

How Netflix plans to make password sharing 'impossible' for customers: Secret unlocked

How Netflix plans to make password sharing 'impossible' for customers: Secret unlocked

What is Digi Yatra, how does it work? Everything explained

What is Digi Yatra, how does it work? Everything explained

Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

Working Remotely? These 5 apps will help you stay focused and organized

Working Remotely? These 5 apps will help you stay focused and organized

Stumble Guys

If you are a fan of Fall Guy, the free-to-play battle royale platform game that can be played on the go, then stumble guys is perfect for you. You must concentrate and play with both hands if you want to win. However you are bound to smile with its silly music and vibrant graphics. The objective of the game is to escape approaching obstacles while scurrying, dashing, and sliding past rivals with up to 32 other live players at first. 

Candy Crush Saga

This popular mobile game is a fun and addictive way to pass the time and distract yourself from negative thoughts. With colourful graphics and challenging levels, it can be a great way to boost your mood and focus on something positive.

Words With Friends 2

Words With Friends 2 is a multiplayer word game that allows you to challenge your friends and family members to a friendly game of Scrabble. The game features a variety of game modes and themes, including daily challenges and solo play. Playing a game of Words With Friends 2 can help you relax and take your mind off things, while also improving your vocabulary and critical thinking skills.

Remember, it's okay to feel down sometimes, but taking action to improve your mental health and well-being can help you feel better and live a happier life.

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News