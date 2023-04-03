Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Feeling Low? These apps and games can help you feel better instantly

We all have days when we feel low and need something to cheer us up. While seeking professional help is always recommended, there are also many apps and games available to boost our moods and provide much-needed distractions.

Mobile Applications to make you feel better

Apps can be powerful tools for improving your mood and well-being. They offer a range of features that can help you manage stress, build resilience, and overcome negative thoughts. Here are some apps to help you feel better when you're feeling down.

Pacifica

Pacifica is an app that can help you manage stress and anxiety. It offers a range of tools, including guided meditations, mood tracking, and cognitive behavioural therapy exercises. Pacifica also includes a community feature that allows you to connect with others who are going through similar experiences. The app is available for free on both iOS and Android, but you'll need to pay a subscription fee to access all the features.

Calm

Calm offers a wide range of features and is a one-stop destination for all your relaxation needs. This app can help you manage stress, balance moods, sleep better, and refocus your attention with guided meditations, sleep stories, soundscapes, breathing exercises, and stretching exercises. In addition, the app offers a 7 and 21-day mindfulness program and nature sounds and scenes to help you relax.

BetterSleep

The BetterSleep app monitors your sleep patterns and provides you with guided content according to your sleeping pattern. In stressful times, you may benefit from listening to nature sounds, white noise, water sounds, meditation music, and even 'isochronic brainwaves' to fall asleep faster. A series of gentle bedtime relaxation exercises are also available on the app, which will help you sleep stress-free.

Games to make you feel better

App games can be a great way to take your mind off things and lift your mood, especially if you have limited time or prefer to play on the go. Here are a few game apps which can help cheer you up and make you feel better.

Stumble Guys

If you are a fan of Fall Guy, the free-to-play battle royale platform game that can be played on the go, then stumble guys is perfect for you. You must concentrate and play with both hands if you want to win. However you are bound to smile with its silly music and vibrant graphics. The objective of the game is to escape approaching obstacles while scurrying, dashing, and sliding past rivals with up to 32 other live players at first.

Candy Crush Saga

This popular mobile game is a fun and addictive way to pass the time and distract yourself from negative thoughts. With colourful graphics and challenging levels, it can be a great way to boost your mood and focus on something positive.

Words With Friends 2

Words With Friends 2 is a multiplayer word game that allows you to challenge your friends and family members to a friendly game of Scrabble. The game features a variety of game modes and themes, including daily challenges and solo play. Playing a game of Words With Friends 2 can help you relax and take your mind off things, while also improving your vocabulary and critical thinking skills.

Remember, it's okay to feel down sometimes, but taking action to improve your mental health and well-being can help you feel better and live a happier life.

