WTC Points Table Update after South Africa register massive gains following win over Bangladesh in Mirpur

South Africa's dominant run over Bangladesh in the longest format of the sport continues as the former beat the latter in the first of the two-match Test series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium by seven wickets on Thursday, October 24.

Chasing 106 to win, South Africa showcased a decent batting display and chased it down with seven wickets to spare. Kagiso Rabada was the star for South Africa in the game as he finished with figures of 9/72. He was ably supported by Keshav Maharaj who claimed a six-for in the match.

Kyle Verreynne led the charge with the bat in hand as the wicketkeeper-batter struck a century in the first innings to help the visitors take a sizeable lead of 202 runs. Wiaan Mulder scored a half-century to back Verreynne in the first innings.

Left-arm off-spinner Taijul Islam looked potent with the ball in hand as he bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure South Africa didn't run with the lead.

Bangladesh exhibited a much-improved batting display in the second innings and scored 307 runs, but it wasn't enough. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (40), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (97), and Jaker Ali (58) fought hard against a rampaging South African attack and denied the tourists an innings victory.

Updated WTC Points Table after South Africa's win over Bangladesh in Mirpur

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56 4. South Africa 7 3 3 1 40 47.62 5. New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44 6. England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06 7. Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.55 8. Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93 9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

