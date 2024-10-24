WTC Points Table Update after South Africa register massive gains following win over Bangladesh in Mirpur

Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were the stars for South Africa with the ball. Both Rabada and Maharaj claimed three wickets each in the first innings respectively. Rabada was in supreme touch in the second innings as he bagged a six-for and decimated Bangladesh's batting order.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 11:19 IST
Najmul Hossain Shanto with Aiden markram.
Najmul Hossain Shanto with Aiden markram.

South Africa's dominant run over Bangladesh in the longest format of the sport continues as the former beat the latter in the first of the two-match Test series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium by seven wickets on Thursday, October 24.

Chasing 106 to win, South Africa showcased a decent batting display and chased it down with seven wickets to spare. Kagiso Rabada was the star for South Africa in the game as he finished with figures of 9/72. He was ably supported by Keshav Maharaj who claimed a six-for in the match.

Kyle Verreynne led the charge with the bat in hand as the wicketkeeper-batter struck a century in the first innings to help the visitors take a sizeable lead of 202 runs. Wiaan Mulder scored a half-century to back Verreynne in the first innings.

Left-arm off-spinner Taijul Islam looked potent with the ball in hand as he bagged a five-wicket haul to ensure South Africa didn't run with the lead.

Bangladesh exhibited a much-improved batting display in the second innings and scored 307 runs, but it wasn't enough. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (40), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (97), and Jaker Ali (58) fought hard against a rampaging South African attack and denied the tourists an innings victory.

Updated WTC Points Table after South Africa's win over Bangladesh in Mirpur

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. India 12 8 3 1 98 68.06
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4. South Africa 7 3 3 1 40 47.62
5. New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44
6. England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06
7. Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.55
8. Pakistan 9 3 6 0 28 25.93
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

 

 

