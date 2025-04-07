Maharashtra college student collapses and dies on stage while giving farewell speech According to preliminary information, Varsha had undergone a heart surgery when she was eight years old, but was neither under any medication nor had suffered any major health issues in the previous years.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s college, when a 20-year-old college student collapsed and died mid-speech in Dharashiv city. The girl who was in her final year of college was giving a farewell speech, during which she suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage.

The woman was soon rushed to a hospital nearby, but was declared dead by doctors. The entire tragic incident, which was caught on camera, has gained widespread views on the internet. The video shows the woman, identified as Varsha Kharat, delivering a speech in Marathi at her college event, as per media reports.

She can be seen laughing during her speech with the audience reciprocating with a similar cheer, but soon the 20-year-old slows down and gradually falls on the stage. Students were seen rushing to the stage following the incident.

The incident took place in Maharshi Guruvarya RG Shinde Mahavidyalaya in Maharashtra’s Paranda taluka.

Man dies while dancing during 25th Anniversary

In a similar incident, a man collapsed and died while he was dancing on the stage during his 25th anniversary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.