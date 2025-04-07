Amit Shah kicks off three-day J-K visit, focus on security, development | Here's the full schedule This is Shah's first visit to the Union Territory after the formation of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in October. The visit also holds significance in the wake of a massive anti-terrorist operation currently underway in Kathua district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening as part of his three-day visit to the valley. Soon after his arrival, he held a closed-door meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators and key party officials to discuss regional and organisational matters. On Monday, Shah is scheduled to visit the Line of Control (LoC) and the Border Security Force's (BSF) 'Vinay' outpost in Kathua. During his visit, he will also assess the overall security situation in the region, as per an official statement.

Following the border visit, the Home Minister will head to the Raj Bhavan in Jammu to meet with the families of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

This visit marks Shah's first to Jammu and Kashmir since the formation of the National Conference government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in October last year. The timing of the visit is also significant, given the ongoing large-scale anti-terror operations underway in Kathua district.

Shah's full schedule for J-K visit

On the second day of his visit, Shah will visit the Line of Control (LoC) and the BSF’s ‘Vinay’ border outpost in Kathua today. During the visit, he will review the existing security arrangements and assess the overall ground situation at around 10:30 am.

Later in the day, Amit Shah will visit the Raj Bhavan in Jammu, where he is scheduled to meet the family members of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who were martyred in the line of duty. At around 2 pm, he will also hand over appointment letters to several individuals selected for government jobs on compassionate grounds.

On the third day of his visit (April 8), Shah will begin his day by attending a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. During the session, he is expected review the progress of various development projects underway in the Union Territory.

Following this, the Union Home Minister will participate in another high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, where the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be thoroughly reviewed.

According to sources, today's high-level review meeting at the Raj Bhavan will include discussions on the upcoming rail service between Katra and Srinagar. With intelligence inputs suggesting terror outfits may attempt to disrupt the route, Shah is expected to call for heightened security arrangements. The rail line is expected to see a significant number of pilgrims travelling to the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, which will also be a major point of discussion. Security for both the train service and the pilgrimage will be treated as a top priority, with a large-scale deployment of security personnel likely to be announced. Key decisions aimed at tightening Amarnath Yatra security are expected during this meeting, as per sources.

Border wall project to be reviewed

Another pressing matter on the agenda is the construction of a security wall along the International Border in Samba, Kathua, and Jammu sectors. While land acquisition from local residents has delayed the project due to compensation-related issues, Shah may take key decisions in coordination with BSF and administrative officials to resolve the deadlock and expedite the construction process, the sources said.

Shah attends BJP foundation day celebrations

On April 6, shortly after his arrival in Jammu, Amit Shah headed to the Raj Bhavan and later visited the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar. He also presided over a meeting with party MLAs and senior functionaries. The meeting coincided with the BJP’s Foundation Day celebrations on April 6.

Heightened security across the region

In light of Shah's visit, police and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir remain on high alert. On the occasion of BJP Foundation Day, state BJP president Sat Sharma, along with senior leaders including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, hoisted the party flag at the Jammu headquarters.

