Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to stop the spam calls on your smartphone?

Spam calls are a nuisance that plagues phone users around the world, and they show no signs of slowing down. According to recent statistics, the number of spam calls has been steadily increasing, with an estimated 50% of all phone calls being spam in 2021. Not only are these calls irritating and disruptive, but they can also be dangerous, with scammers using them to try and steal personal information or money from unsuspecting victims. Fortunately, there are ways to fight back against spam calls and protect yourself.

Here are some simple steps you can take to stop spam calls on iPhones and Android devices.

ALSO READ: Apple launches 'Pay Later’ option for online and in-app purchases

One of the easiest ways to stop spam calls on your smartphone is to use Truecaller. This app helps to identify and block spam calls by using a large database of known spam numbers. However, if anyone doesn't want to download an additional app, many smartphones now come with built-in tools that include an auto spam call block feature.

How to block spam calls on iPhone?

To get started, you'll need to download and install the Truecaller app from the App Store. After downloading and installing the app on your iPhone, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account.

Next, head to your iPhone's settings menu and tap on "Phone." From there, select "Call Blocking and Identification." Here, you'll find four options to toggle on: "Silence Unknown Callers," "Block Calls," "Block Contacts," and "Identify and Spam."

ALSO READ: Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Enabling these options will help filter out unwanted calls, but to take it a step further, go back to the Truecaller app and turn on the "Spam Detection" feature. This will allow Truecaller to compare incoming phone numbers with its extensive database of known spam callers.

How to block spam calls on Android

There is a simple method to help you filter out unwanted calls. Apart from using Truecaller for tracking and blocking spam calls, Android phones come with a pre-installed Google Dialer. Follow these steps to block spam calls on Android using Google Dialer:

Open the phone app on your Android device. Press on the three dots located on the screen. Select "Settings" from the dropdown menu. Next, locate the "Caller ID and Spam" option within the phone app and tap on it. Enable the "Filter spam calls" option.

Enabling this option will automatically block suspected spam calls on your Android smartphone, which will save you from the hassle of receiving unwanted calls. You can also report a spam call or mark it as not spam by clicking on the "Block/report spam" option that appears when you receive a call from a suspected spam number.

ALSO READ: How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

Latest Technology News