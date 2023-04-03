Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

WhatsApp has a feature that allows you to hide your profile picture from selected contacts. To hide your profile photo simply launch WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the three-dot menu located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 11:46 IST
Protect your privacy
Image Source : FREEPIK How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp has become a very popular instant messaging platform for connecting with friends, family, and colleagues. Additionally, the app offers various privacy-related features, such as blocking individuals, hiding one's last seen, and customising the about section, allowing users to tailor their experience to their preferences.

At times, you may feel the need to keep your personal information, such as profile pictures, hidden from specific individuals or even strangers. Here are details on how to block particular contacts from viewing your display pictures, also known as profile pictures, in just a few easy steps.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

To hide your profile photo from certain individuals, simply launch WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the three-dot menu located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Upon tapping the three-dot menu, you will be directed to a sub-menu called 'Settings.' Selecting this option will lead you to a new screen featuring several settings. From there, click on 'Privacy' and navigate to the 'Who can see my personal info' section. Within this section, locate and click on 'Profile photo' and then select the 'My contacts except..' option.

ALSO READ: Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

After selecting the 'My contacts except..' option, a new screen will appear, displaying all the contacts saved on your phone. Choose the specific individuals you wish to hide your profile picture from, then tap on the tick button located at the bottom-right corner of the screen, and your changes will be saved immediately.

Related Stories
WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on the Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: Working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp Update: New chat attachment menu for Android beta users revealed

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp may introduce short video messages feature for iOS, hints latest beta version

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp launches official chat feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

WhatsApp to bring new 'edit message' feature for iOS: Know-more

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp disappearing messages to get 15 new durations: Know more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp rolling out new text editor for Android beta: Know-more

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new features to enhance the messaging experience for its users. One of the latest features is the ability to save messages in group chats, enabling users to refer back to important conversations at a later time easily.

ALSO, READ OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

Another new feature is the ability to record voice messages as status updates. Additionally, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to customize the background of their chats with different colours and images.

In addition to these features, WhatsApp has also added the ability to search stickers using text or emoji, making it easier to find the perfect sticker for any occasion. Furthermore, the app now includes a new playback speed control for voice messages, enabling users to listen to messages faster or slower, depending on their preference.

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News