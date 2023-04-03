Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to hide your WhatsApp profile picture from select contacts

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp has become a very popular instant messaging platform for connecting with friends, family, and colleagues. Additionally, the app offers various privacy-related features, such as blocking individuals, hiding one's last seen, and customising the about section, allowing users to tailor their experience to their preferences.

At times, you may feel the need to keep your personal information, such as profile pictures, hidden from specific individuals or even strangers. Here are details on how to block particular contacts from viewing your display pictures, also known as profile pictures, in just a few easy steps.

To hide your profile photo from certain individuals, simply launch WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap the three-dot menu located in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Upon tapping the three-dot menu, you will be directed to a sub-menu called 'Settings.' Selecting this option will lead you to a new screen featuring several settings. From there, click on 'Privacy' and navigate to the 'Who can see my personal info' section. Within this section, locate and click on 'Profile photo' and then select the 'My contacts except..' option.

After selecting the 'My contacts except..' option, a new screen will appear, displaying all the contacts saved on your phone. Choose the specific individuals you wish to hide your profile picture from, then tap on the tick button located at the bottom-right corner of the screen, and your changes will be saved immediately.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new features to enhance the messaging experience for its users. One of the latest features is the ability to save messages in group chats, enabling users to refer back to important conversations at a later time easily.

Another new feature is the ability to record voice messages as status updates. Additionally, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to customize the background of their chats with different colours and images.

In addition to these features, WhatsApp has also added the ability to search stickers using text or emoji, making it easier to find the perfect sticker for any occasion. Furthermore, the app now includes a new playback speed control for voice messages, enabling users to listen to messages faster or slower, depending on their preference.

