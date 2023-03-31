Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google has mentioned that it also launched the GNI Fact Check Academy in 2022 to help newsrooms to build the capacity to verify misleading claims with data and also to tackle climate-related misinformation.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 31, 2023 18:38 IST
Google
Image Source : FILE Google

As search trends for online misinformation in India reach an all-time high in 2023, Google has said that its "About this result" feature will be available globally and in nine Indian languages. The feature will help people all over the world to evaluate information and understand where it is coming from.

ALSO READ: OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

 

In a blog post, Google said, "Now, whether you're searching in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu or Punjabi, you'll see the three dots next to most results on Google Search. Tapping those three dots gives you a way to learn more about where the information you're seeing is coming from and how our systems determined that it might be useful for your query." 

With this, users will be able to make a more informed decision about the sites they may want to visit and what results will be most helpful for them.

ALSO READ: Spotify to bring a new card-style layout user profiles: Know more

 

Google has partnered with media literacy experts to develop training and help participants to get a better understanding of how to spot misinformation and combat it.

In India, the tech giant has partnered with FactShala, a collaborative and multi-stakeholder media literacy network led by over 250 journalists and other experts who run locally tailored workshops and programmes in 15 plus Indian languages.

This year, Google said that FactShala is set to launch an incubator programme to help media and community organisations experiment with new and innovative formats to aid media literacy and will run a campaign for youth and first-time voters in collaboration with 500 colleges.

Related Stories
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

Google to launch ChatGPT competitor soon: All what to expect

Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google Search to blur explicit images by default

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

From ELIZA to SimSimi: Here is a look at chronological overview of AI chatbots before ChatGPT and Ba

Maharashtra: Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad

Maharashtra: Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google 'Chat' to be calling as RCS on Messages app

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google lays off 12,000 workers and even 100 robots: Know-why?

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google lets the beta users to reorder devices in Home app

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google to discontinue 'Glass Enterprise Edition'

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Google issues urgent warning of 18 critical bugs found in mass-level Android phones

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Google employees ask Sundar Pichai for fair treatment during layoffs, demand five commitments

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google Doodle honors Nowruz 2023: A look at the Persian new year celebration

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Google grants early access to its AI service, Bard, to select Pixel users

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

How to convert WebP Images to JPEG or PNG format? Detailed guide

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

ALSO READ: This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick

 

Since 2016, through the GNI India Training Network and Google's Teaching Fellows, they have trained over 60,000 journalists and media students on skills required to detect and debunk online misinformation in India.

More than 1,450 newsrooms and 1,200 universities have benefited from over 1,200 workshops offered in 15 plus languages.

Moreover, Google has mentioned that it also launched the GNI Fact Check Academy in 2022 to help newsrooms to build the capacity to verify misleading claims with data and also to tackle climate-related misinformation.

At the end of 2022, YouTube also launched "Hit Pause", a programme to help viewers spot and evaluate misinformation in India.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News