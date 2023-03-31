Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick

Twitter has officially declared that the legacy verified badges will be discontinued from April 1 onwards. Commonly known as a Twitter blue tick, those who are owning their accounts with a blue badge is worried because the services are going to become paid, and action is taken for boosting the sale of Twitter Blue subscription.

Since the time Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform, Twitter has been announcing several new plans to engage and upscale the user base and revenue.

The world was shocked when they got to know that Twitter Blue verification will be going paid and there is a whole criterion to qualify for the blue badge.

There are many benefits attached to the profiles that own the blue tick, like long-format tweets (beyond 280 characters) and undoing or editing tweets from various countries and more. But once the new policy will be implemented tomorrow, people will be losing the blue tick and will be a commoner again on the platform.

But we have a hack to save your verified badge on the platform. Here are the ways to protect your blue badge on your Twitter handle.

How to save the blue tick on Twitter

Well, we all know that the announcement was made by the new CEO of Twitter, and people have been talking that removing the verified badge news might just be a prank by Elon Musk- as well all know that April 1 is majorly celebrated as an April fool’s day. But, if it is true, then many of you will be losing the legacy account badge. To save your badge, the only way is to buy a Twitter Blue subscription which is around Rs 900 for both- Android and iOS devices. If you are subscribing via the web then the cost may drop down to Rs 650 and the subscribers will not lose any benefits and additional features which the legacy account holders have been redeeming. Buying a subscription via Twitter web saves the cost unlike Apple and Google’s official play store because they charge a 30 per cent commission fee if you will opt to buy the service from them. Also, this is a must to mention that the people who already have a Twitter Blue subscription are safe for up to a year.

Twitter badges

As Twitter has decided to discontinue the free Twitter Blue tick service, there is still a couple of other options which you can try.

Twitter is further rolling out "Verified Organisations" which will help the brands and publications to distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

The verified organisations will get a dedicated badge which will represent the company logo, Apple reported saying.

Twitter has further stated that it will be extending the service to verify its employees on the platform, by giving them a badge which bears the company logo.

Twitter has said, "We've already seen organisations, including sports teams, news organisations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profits join Verified Organisations and list their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles. And starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist."

Hence, the "Verified Organisations" badge could be applied for free by the companies.

