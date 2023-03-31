Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick

This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick

There are many benefits attached to the profiles that own the blue tick, like long-format tweets (beyond 280 characters) and undoing or editing tweets from various countries and more. But once the new policy will be implemented tomorrow, people will be losing the blue tick and the benefits.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 31, 2023 12:28 IST
This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick
Image Source : TWITTER This is how you can save your Twitter blue tick

Twitter has officially declared that the legacy verified badges will be discontinued from April 1 onwards. Commonly known as a Twitter blue tick, those who are owning their accounts with a blue badge is worried because the services are going to become paid, and action is taken for boosting the sale of Twitter Blue subscription. 

Since the time Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging platform, Twitter has been announcing several new plans to engage and upscale the user base and revenue. 

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 camera review 

The world was shocked when they got to know that Twitter Blue verification will be going paid and there is a whole criterion to qualify for the blue badge. 

There are many benefits attached to the profiles that own the blue tick, like long-format tweets (beyond 280 characters) and undoing or editing tweets from various countries and more. But once the new policy will be implemented tomorrow, people will be losing the blue tick and will be a commoner again on the platform. 

But we have a hack to save your verified badge on the platform. Here are the ways to protect your blue badge on your Twitter handle.

How to save the blue tick on Twitter

  1. Well, we all know that the announcement was made by the new CEO of Twitter, and people have been talking that removing the verified badge news might just be a prank by Elon Musk- as well all know that April 1 is majorly celebrated as an April fool’s day. But, if it is true, then many of you will be losing the legacy account badge.
  2. To save your badge, the only way is to buy a Twitter Blue subscription which is around Rs 900 for both- Android and iOS devices. 
  3. If you are subscribing via the web then the cost may drop down to Rs 650 and the subscribers will not lose any benefits and additional features which the legacy account holders have been redeeming. 
  4. Buying a subscription via Twitter web saves the cost unlike Apple and Google’s official play store because they charge a 30 per cent commission fee if you will opt to buy the service from them.
  5. Also, this is a must to mention that the people who already have a Twitter Blue subscription are safe for up to a year.

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5- All you need to know about the new TWS

Related Stories
Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Twitter to charge for SMS-based two-factor authentication

Twitter continues to layoff more employees after shutting India offices

Twitter continues to layoff more employees after shutting India offices

Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

After being laid-off from Twitter, Esther Crawford expressed her emotions via Tweet

After being laid-off from Twitter, Esther Crawford expressed her emotions via Tweet

Twitter announces new ‘Violent Speech Policy

Twitter announces new ‘Violent Speech Policy": Know-more

Twitter down for hours, many users furious: Know what happened

Twitter down for hours, many users furious: Know what happened

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

Twitter extending tweet limit by 10,000 characters: Know-more

Twitter extending tweet limit by 10,000 characters: Know-more

Twitter layoff: War of words between Elon Musk and ex-employee ends with surprise apology

Twitter layoff: War of words between Elon Musk and ex-employee ends with surprise apology

#InstagramDown!! Instagram’s global outage sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter. See tweets

#InstagramDown!! Instagram’s global outage sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter. See tweets

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

iOS users can bookmark their tweet now: Know-how

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

Twitter to discontinue SMS-based 2FA: How to keep your account secure?

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Layoffs in US firms will benefit Indian IT sector, bring more work to country: GlobalLogic CEO

Be ready to pay for your Twitter 'Blue Verification Checkmark' from April 1 or lose it

Be ready to pay for your Twitter 'Blue Verification Checkmark' from April 1 or lose it

Paid social media account will be the only social media that matters: Musk

Paid social media account will be the only social media that matters: Musk

Many Twitter Blue users have less than 1,000 followers: Report

Many Twitter Blue users have less than 1,000 followers: Report

Twitter withholds Pakistan government's official account in India | KNOW WHY

Twitter withholds Pakistan government's official account in India | KNOW WHY

Twitter brings new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers: All you need to know

Twitter brings new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers: All you need to know

Want to deactivate your Twitter account? We can help

Want to deactivate your Twitter account? We can help

Twitter badges

  • As Twitter has decided to discontinue the free Twitter Blue tick service, there is still a couple of other options which you can try. 
  • Twitter is further rolling out "Verified Organisations" which will help the brands and publications to distinguish themselves on the micro-blogging platform. 
  • The verified organisations will get a dedicated badge which will represent the company logo, Apple reported saying. 

Twitter has further stated that it will be extending the service to verify its employees on the platform, by giving them a badge which bears the company logo.

Twitter has said, "We've already seen organisations, including sports teams, news organisations, financial firms, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profits join Verified Organisations and list their affiliated accounts publicly on their profiles. And starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist."

Hence, the "Verified Organisations" badge could be applied for free by the companies.

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News