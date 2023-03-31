Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

It was rumoured recently that the two smartphone brands Oppo and OnePlus are planning to leave the European market. The rumours have further stated that the brands are planning to quit some big markets like Germany, France, the United Kingdom and The Netherlands. The news suddenly surfaced on the internet and no relevant source was captured saying about the move. Later on, it was announced that nothing as such is going to take place anytime soon.

Once the news surfaced, both the tech players stated that the rumours were a false alarm. Oppo and OnePlus have reassured their commitment to the European market, and they have no reason to leave.

James Patterson, the global PR manager of OnePlus, in an official statement, said: “OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions to its users.”

The company, in an official statement, said that they have big plans for the year. The company further stated, “We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward.”

As OnePlus made it clear that it has no plans to leave the European market, Oppo, on the other hand, has also made a statement saying that the company is focusing on 2023 and they have no reason to concern right now, specifically about leaving the market.

If the companies were planning to leave any market in the future, then they will certainly make an official statement to explain the reason.

