Friday, March 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

As OnePlus made it clear that it has no plans to leave the European market, Oppo, on the other hand, has also made a statement saying that the company is focusing on 2023 and they have no reason to concern right now, specifically about leaving the market.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: March 31, 2023 15:14 IST
OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market
Image Source : INDIA TV OnePlus and Oppo are not leaving the European market

It was rumoured recently that the two smartphone brands Oppo and OnePlus are planning to leave the European market. The rumours have further stated that the brands are planning to quit some big markets like Germany, France, the United Kingdom and The Netherlands. The news suddenly surfaced on the internet and no relevant source was captured saying about the move. Later on, it was announced that nothing as such is going to take place anytime soon. 

ALSO READ: Want to deactivate your Twitter account? We can help

 

Once the news surfaced, both the tech players stated that the rumours were a false alarm. Oppo and OnePlus have reassured their commitment to the European market, and they have no reason to leave.

India Tv - OnePlus

Image Source : ONEPLUSOnePlus

James Patterson, the global PR manager of OnePlus, in an official statement, said: “OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions to its users.”

ALSO READ: Spotify to bring a new card-style layout user profiles: Know more

The company, in an official statement, said that they have big plans for the year. The company further stated, “We had a great start in 2023 with the successful launches of several products in Europe and have a line-up of upcoming products for the rest of the year. As always, Oppo will continue to provide more innovative products and the best-in-class service for users moving forward.”

Related Stories
Oppo Launches Reno 8 series, Oppo Enco X2 earbuds and Oppo Pad Air: Price, availability and moreOppo

Oppo Launches Reno 8 series, Oppo Enco X2 earbuds and Oppo Pad Air: Price, availability and moreOppo

Oppo Update: OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab now on sale- How to buy it?

Oppo Update: OPPO Reno8 5G, Enco X2, Pad Air tab now on sale- How to buy it?

OPPO India invests USD 60 million under 'Vihaan' initiative to boost smartphone Industry

OPPO India invests USD 60 million under 'Vihaan' initiative to boost smartphone Industry

Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi issued notices for tax evasion

Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi issued notices for tax evasion

OPPO and OnePlus stops smartphone sales in Germany, but why?

OPPO and OnePlus stops smartphone sales in Germany, but why?

Here are the 5 new features of Oppo ColorOS you must know

Here are the 5 new features of Oppo ColorOS you must know

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

OPPO Enco X2 Earbuds: 10 Pointer review- Premium look and great sound

OPPO Inspiration Cup – a coding hackathon for students launched: everything you need to know

OPPO Inspiration Cup – a coding hackathon for students launched: everything you need to know

Oppo F21s Pro series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Oppo F21s Pro series launched at a starting price of Rs 22,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

Flipkart and Amazon Sale: OPPO’s biggest discounts and offers you must know

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

India smartphone shipments dropped by 6% in Q3, Xiaomi and Samsung leads

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

OPPO A78 5G launched at Rs 18,999: Price, availability and more

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

The Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone expected to get 100-megapixel camera, 90Hz AMOLED display

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

OnePlus Pad Official Teaser Reveals Magnetic Keyboard And Stylus Support; All You Need To Know

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

OnePlus Pad confirms to be available for pre-orders from April

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

Oppo Find N2 Flip India to launch today: How to watch the live event?

OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

OPPO launches first flip-foldable phone 'Find N2 Flip' globally. All you need to know

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold4: Know-why?

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G launched for purchase in India: Price, offers and specifications

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

Oppo showcases Find N2 Flip among string of its latest innovations at the ongoing MWC

Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

Smart TVs under Rs 41,000

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

OnePlus Nord CE 3: Rumoured specifications and launch details

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price on March 13: What to expect?

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

India Tv - Oppo

Image Source : OPPOOppo

 

As OnePlus made it clear that it has no plans to leave the European market, Oppo, on the other hand, has also made a statement saying that the company is focusing on 2023 and they have no reason to concern right now, specifically about leaving the market. 

If the companies were planning to leave any market in the future, then they will certainly make an official statement to explain the reason.

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News