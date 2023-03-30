Follow us on Image Source : FILE Want to deactivate your Twitter Account? We can help

Twitter, a known micro-blogging platform has been in the news for a while now since Elon Musk took over the platform. Also, it was reported that the application will discontinue all the blue verification badges from the user’s account, demanding them subscription fees across the world. Once the new CEO declared the move, the platform users expressed their mixed responses to the platform and some even expressed quitting the platform.

So, in case, you are a Twitter user and now wish to delete or deactivate your account, then this article is for you, to help you ease the process by following the step-by-step guide.

The first thing to know is if you deactivate your Twitter account, and if you do not activate it back in the next 30 days then most likely your account will be deleted permanently.

Deactivating your account on Twitter is not tricky at all, and you may follow the following steps:

You may sign in to your account Go to account settings Click on your profile picture (circle) which is placed in the top right corner of the homepage Now you will get a dropdown menu, there select “Settings and privacy" There, you may click on “Deactivate your account" which is situated at the bottom of the page Confirm ‘deactivating’ your account Then Twitter will ask you to enter your original password to proceed After entering the password, you need to click on the “Deactivate account" option which will be displayed Your account will be deactivated

By following the following steps mentioned above, your account will be deactivated and no Twitter user will be able to tag you on any of their posts or comments on the platform. Also, your tweets, followers, and other account information will be deleted from the server of Twitter.

If in case you wish to reactivate your account during this time, you will simply have to sign in to your account and your official page will be restored as soon as you sign in.

But this could only be done if the account has been deactivated within the window of 30 days.

What will happen when my account will be permanently deleted?

Once a user account is deleted, you will not be able to review your previous account again nor will you be able to see any of your old Tweets. We suggest you to detox yourself from twitter for 30 days, if you desire to come back to the platform, or else your account and data will be deleted and you will have to create another account altogether. your username will be available for registration by other Twitter accounts.

