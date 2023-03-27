Monday, March 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. How to delete your ChatGPT account and data?

How to delete your ChatGPT account and data?

ChatGPT has gained immense popularity, surpassing 100 million users in a short time. However, if a user decides to delete their account, they can contact OpenAI through email or Help Chat, and the process will be completed within 1-2 weeks.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 19:58 IST
Chatgpt
Image Source : FILE How to delete your ChatGPT account and data?

ChatGPT has become a sensation in a short period of time, and its popularity has surpassed the 100 million user mark. Social media has played a significant role in the AI chatbot's rapid rise to fame, in addition to its remarkable abilities.

In case an individual decides to discontinue using ChatGPT and is apprehensive about their data, they can consider deleting their ChatGPT account. 

ALSO READ: Paid social media account will be the only social media that matters: Musk

Here is how to  delete your ChatGPT account and data:

The only way to delete the ChatGPT account is by contacting the OpenAI team and submitting a request. There are two methods to submit your data deletion request.

To submit a request to delete your ChatGPT account using OpenAI's Help Chat, follow these steps:

ALSO READ: OneWeb satellite service to match mobile service rates of western countries: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Related Stories
An Instagram account that sells knives disguised as combs, lipsticks for young women

An Instagram account that sells knives disguised as combs, lipsticks for young women

Two bank staff booked for swindling money from dead customer's account

Two bank staff booked for swindling money from dead customer's account

Twitter blocked BJP Karnataka account for 24 hours

Twitter blocked BJP Karnataka account for 24 hours

Instagram fixes an outage that tells users their account is suspended

Instagram fixes an outage that tells users their account is suspended

How Netflix will STOP users to share account passwords with others?

How Netflix will STOP users to share account passwords with others?

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

Want to try ChatGPT 4 for free? Follow these steps

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

ChatGPT Plus subscription now in India: Know the price and other details

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Is your job at risk? You are scared of being replaced of AI? Check the list

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

Apple dives into the AI language generation game with new experiments in the ChatGPT era

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Microsoft Bing with OpenAI integration outpaces Google in page visits

Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report

ChatGPT has the power to change healthcare: Report

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

ChatGPT saved a life! Know-how

  1. Using any browser on your computer or mobile phone, go to platform.openai.com and log in to the OpenAI account that you use for ChatGPT. 
  2. Next, click on the 'Help' option located in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. After clicking on the 'Help' option, OpenAI's Help panel will open in the bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, click on the 'Send Us a Message' option to proceed.
  4. Once you click on 'Send Us a Message', a chat window will open. From there, select 'Account Deletion' from the available options to proceed.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to launch on April 4- Specs Leaked

To delete your account through email support, follow these steps:

  • Send an email to deletion@openai.com from the email account associated with the ChatGPT account you want to delete. In the subject line, write "Account Deletion Request" and in the body of the email, include the request "Please delete my account".
  • After submitting your request to delete your account through either the Help Chat or email support, OpenAI will review your request and complete the process within 1-2 weeks.

If you do not want to delete the entire ChatGPT account, there is an option to delete individual conversations with the chatbot. This is useful if one wants to keep the account but clear out old conversations that are no longer needed. ChatGPT stores all of the conversations, allowing the person to revisit or resume them at any time, but deleting them is a straightforward process.

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News