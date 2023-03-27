Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to delete your ChatGPT account and data?

ChatGPT has become a sensation in a short period of time, and its popularity has surpassed the 100 million user mark. Social media has played a significant role in the AI chatbot's rapid rise to fame, in addition to its remarkable abilities.

In case an individual decides to discontinue using ChatGPT and is apprehensive about their data, they can consider deleting their ChatGPT account.

Here is how to delete your ChatGPT account and data:

The only way to delete the ChatGPT account is by contacting the OpenAI team and submitting a request. There are two methods to submit your data deletion request.

To submit a request to delete your ChatGPT account using OpenAI's Help Chat, follow these steps:

Using any browser on your computer or mobile phone, go to platform.openai.com and log in to the OpenAI account that you use for ChatGPT. Next, click on the 'Help' option located in the top-right corner of the screen. After clicking on the 'Help' option, OpenAI's Help panel will open in the bottom-right corner of the screen. From there, click on the 'Send Us a Message' option to proceed. Once you click on 'Send Us a Message', a chat window will open. From there, select 'Account Deletion' from the available options to proceed.

To delete your account through email support, follow these steps:

Send an email to deletion@openai.com from the email account associated with the ChatGPT account you want to delete. In the subject line, write "Account Deletion Request" and in the body of the email, include the request "Please delete my account".

After submitting your request to delete your account through either the Help Chat or email support, OpenAI will review your request and complete the process within 1-2 weeks.

If you do not want to delete the entire ChatGPT account, there is an option to delete individual conversations with the chatbot. This is useful if one wants to keep the account but clear out old conversations that are no longer needed. ChatGPT stores all of the conversations, allowing the person to revisit or resume them at any time, but deleting them is a straightforward process.

