Paid social media account will be the only social media that matters: Musk

As Musk announced that Twitter will be removing all the legacy Blue verified checkmarks for individual users as well as organisations from April 1, people have been worrying about the follower. Twitter Blue will be costing Rs 9,400 a year in India for an individual user.

Elon Musk has stated that paid Blue verification badge will increase the cost of bots by 10,000 per cent. He said that this will make it much easier for the company to identify bots by phone, so paid accounts will be the only social media which will matter.

Twitter CEO tweeted: "Given that modern AI can solve any 'prove you're not a robot' tests, it's now trivial to spin up 100k human-like bots for less than a penny per account. Paid verification increases bot cost by 10,000 per cent and makes it much easier to identify bots by phone and CC clustering.”

"Obvious conclusion: paid account social media will be the only social media that matters," he added.

India Tv - Paid verification will increase the bot cost

Image Source : TWITTERPaid verification will increase the bot cost by 10,000 per cent: Musk

Many users expressed their views in response to Musk's post.

Reading the tweet, a user stated, "I've noticed some accounts have, say, 130k followers one day, and 90k the next...and keep going up and down. Is it due to bots?," 

There was another user, "We've already found a way around this. And it's automated. And able to scale very easily," another user said.

A retired USAF said, “You need to give me the option of not even telling me that I have a reply/mention from non-verified accounts. When I post something and it says I have 20+ to check on, I almost never get off of the verified tab but I have to pop over and look at the trolls Briefly. Just let me not know that any responded no annunciations - setting.”

Twitter Blue is now available globally and users can get a Blue Verified badge for $7 per month if they sign up from a web browser.

Latest News