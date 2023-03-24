Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This company is making an Android phone that is as tiny as a mini iPhone

In recent years, smartphone manufacturers have been increasing the size of their devices to meet the demands of consumers who want bigger screens and more advanced features. However, there is still a market for smaller phones that can be easily carried in a pocket or purse. That's where a new mini-sized Android phone comes in, being developed by a company that aims to fill this gap in the market.

The Android ecosystem currently offers limited options for those who prefer compact smartphones, as Apple has discontinued its iPhone mini-series and replaced it with the iPhone 14 Plus. However, Pebble, a company known for its smartwatches, is now developing an Android phone that is just as tiny and compact as the iPhone 13 mini.

Pebble's founder, Eric Migicovsky, launched a campaign called The Small Android Phone project back in May 2022. The initiative aimed to push major smartphone companies like Google and Samsung to create small-sized smartphones that offer high-quality features.

Nearly a year later, the project has evolved into a collaborative effort aimed at designing and manufacturing a small-sized smartphone that meets the preferences of Eric and other compact phone enthusiasts.

In a recent blog post, Eric stated that since no Android smartphone manufacturers have responded to his request, he has decided to take matters into his own hands. After years of producing smartwatches, Pebble is now reportedly considering entering the smartphone market with a powerful yet compact Android phone.

Discussions about The Small Android Phone project are ongoing on a Discord channel, where the team responsible for building the smartphone is actively engaged in conversations. They are currently deliberating on a variety of topics, such as finding an appropriate display, selecting a chip, and designing the body of the compact smartphone. Additionally, they are exploring different avenues to raise the funds necessary to bring the project to start.

The team comprises individuals who have previously worked at Pebble, such as Chris Hendel and Alex De Stasio, along with Susan Holcomb, who previously worked as a data scientist and is now a writer.

In a YouTube video, De Stasio revealed sketches of the potential design for the small Android smartphone. He emphasized the importance of the camera bump in the phone's appearance and is keen to ensure that it is distinctive and easily recognizable.

