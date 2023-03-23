Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

TikTok reportedly layoff its around 40 employees from India who were working under the parent company banner. The employee who worked for ByteDance was promised up to nine months of severance pay, and most of the employees will only receive three months, the report stated.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 23, 2023 20:04 IST
TikTok
Image Source : PIXABAY TikTok still has Indian users’ data, and it could be dangerous: Know-why?

It was during the lockdown when TikTok made a huge success in India, and people started exploring their creative side. But everything got a major stoppage when the government banned the Chinese apps in India, including TikTok. 

Although people stopped getting access to the short format video app but was discovered recently that the app still has the access to "troves of personal data of Indian citizens" who used the platform extensively. The report further stated that the platform got all the data stored with them before it got uprooted by the Indian government over national security reasons. 

ALSO READ: Indeed CEO dumps 2200 employees, and later says that he is “heartbroken”

A report on Forbes has said that the data of Indian users "remain widely accessible to employees at the company and its Beijing-based parent ByteDance". TikTok claims to have around 150 million monthly active users from India when the app was legal.

The news surfaced when a TikTok employee (name not revealed) told the journalist of Forbes: "I don't think Indians are aware of how much of their data is exposed to China right now, even with the ban in place.”

ALSO READ: Nothing Ear 2 Launch in India: Highlights

The report also highlighted that anyone at the company with basic access to its tools can retrieve and analyze the detailed data about the Indian TikTok users who use to use the account, including celebrities, public figures and common people as well.

Although TikTok is not operational in India, it still has ByteDance, it's parent company whose employee base is across the world, and around 1,10,000 employees are working from the US, China and Russia. 

Although the news has made a great impact as the Indian origin people are worried about their valuable data, TikTok has yet not agreed to the claims made by Forbes, at the time of writing.

ALSO READ: Nokia 2780 Flip launched at Rs 4,699: Features, availability and more

Related Stories
Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

Nothing Ear (2) launch price leaked ahead of its official launch- March 22

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

YouTube users will see the song credits while playing their favorite music

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Google Messages to redesign voice recorder user interface: Know-more

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

Why is Snapchat 'the best' platform for Indian users? Read to know

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

ChatGPT plus subscription now available in India: Know the price and more

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

WhatsApp bug fix released for notifications issue on iOS

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

Gizmore Vogue Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched at Rs 1,999: Availability, features and more

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

What is 'Ton' in an air conditioner? Everything you need to know

Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Does F5 make your computer run faster? Here is the answer

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Sony Reon Pocket 2 AC launched: Know the price, specs and more

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

BGMI gets approval from government, expected to make a comeback soon

BGMI gets approval from government, expected to make a comeback soon

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Apple's 2023 Lineup: Six most anticipated products from iPhone 15 Pro to Mac Pro

Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

Fire-Boltt launches Legend smartwatch at Rs 2,499: Features, availability and more

Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

Samsung drops hints about its upcoming mixed reality headset, Galaxy Glasses

Do you know about the glass mouse pad? Know-everything

Do you know about the glass mouse pad? Know-everything

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: New tweaked link preview interface rolling out for iOS beta

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Google rolling out 'Immersive View' in Maps worldwide

Looking forward to buy your first Smart TV to watch IPL? Here are 5 affordable TVs

Looking forward to buy your first Smart TV to watch IPL? Here are 5 affordable TVs

Nothing Ear (2) set to launch today: Where to watch, expected price and more

Nothing Ear (2) set to launch today: Where to watch, expected price and more

Airtel brings a new plan in which the whole family will enjoy internet with a single recharge

Airtel brings a new plan in which the whole family will enjoy internet with a single recharge

How to check your SBI account balance with a missed call: Step-by-step guide

How to check your SBI account balance with a missed call: Step-by-step guide

Nothing Ear 2 launch event today: Specs, design and more

Nothing Ear 2 launch event today: Specs, design and more

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Amazon to shut DPReview, go-to camera reviews site

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Google Bard AI chatbot is now available: Here is how to get the access

Three Battlefield games to shut down in April: Know-more

Three Battlefield games to shut down in April: Know-more

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarization features to its platfrom

iQOO Z7 becomes the highest selling smartphone brand under 20K segment on Amazon

iQOO Z7 becomes the highest selling smartphone brand under 20K segment on Amazon

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

WhatsApp brings new limit polls feature for Android beta users

Nothing Ear 2 Launch in India: Highlights

Nothing Ear 2 Launch in India: Highlights

Nothing Ear (2) launched at Rs 9,999: Features, availability and more

Nothing Ear (2) launched at Rs 9,999: Features, availability and more

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Apple's new MacBook to feature OLED display, likely to be introduced in 2024: Know-more

Mozilla.ai launched to build open, trustworthy AI: Know-more

Mozilla.ai launched to build open, trustworthy AI: Know-more

Indeed CEO dumps 2200 employees, and later says that he is “heartbroken”

Indeed CEO dumps 2200 employees, and later says that he is “heartbroken”

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

WhatsApp updated desktop app with improved connectivity and video chat experience

The company has responded by saying that they "have steadfastly complied, and continue to remain in full compliance, with the government of India order since it was implemented".

The short format video-making app further added: "All user data is subject to our robust internal policy controls surrounding access, retention, and deletion," the company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Earlier in 2023, TikTok reportedly layoff its around 40 employees from India who were working under the parent company banner. The employee who worked for ByteDance was promised up to nine months of severance pay, and most of the employees will only receive three months, the report stated. The spokesperson of the company said that the decision was made to close the remote sales support hub in India and support global and regional sales teams.

The spokesperson further said: “We have taken the decision to close our India remote sales support hub, which was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to our global and regional sales teams. We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time.

ALSO READ: Nokia C21 Plus launched at Rs 10,299: All you need to know

India banned around 300 Chinese apps since the initial ban, which included trending brands like WeChat, UC News, Shareit, Helo, Likee, UC Browser and Bigo Live and more. The move was taken post citing the security concerns in the nation. 

In February 2023, the Indian government further banned and blocked around 230 apps, which included 138 betting apps and around 94 loan apps, which already had Chinese links. 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News