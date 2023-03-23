Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Indeed CEO dumps 2200 employees, and later says that he is “heartbroken”

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 23, 2023 15:06 IST
layoff
Image Source : FREEPIK Layoff

It may sound ironic, but once the job portals use to provide jobs to people, and now they are only firing staff. Indeed, a leading job portal has laid off 2,200 employees, which is almost 15 per cent of its workforce.

Chris Hyams, CEO of Indeed has announced that the job cuts have been done on nearly every team, level, region and function, at Indeed Flex and Indeed.

In the official blog, Hyams wrote: "We anticipate we will be letting approximately 2,200 people go. This is roughly 15 per cent of our team. The specific decisions on who and where to cut were extremely difficult, but they were made with great care."

He further added: "Leading a company whose mission is to help people get jobs, every single day I think about how important a job is in a person's life. Losing a job is extraordinarily hard, financially and emotionally.”

The CEO further said that he is ‘heartbroken’ and he will take a 25 per cent cut in his base salary. Furthermore, more than 75 per cent of "my total compensation is directly tied to Indeed revenue growth, and is at risk given current trends."

The company will share the information directly with everyone who has been impacted and everyone who lost their jobs outside of the UK, the Netherlands, Japan and Ireland. They will be receiving an email which will inform them about their job status.

If someone has lost their position in the organisation, then they will get an email whose subject will say- "Your Position Has Been Impacted."

If your position has not been eliminated, then the subject will be "Your Position Has Not Been Impacted."

"In the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Japan, unfortunately, local regulations will mean a longer wait. We will communicate with all of you today to outline the specifics in your region," said the CEO.

Under the severance agreement, employees will receive 16 weeks of base salary, or two weeks for every year of service, whichever is greater.

"A cash payout equivalent to your RSUs scheduled to vest on May 1. For employees whose initial grant date was August 1, 2022 or later, you will receive a partial payout for RSUs that vest on May 1 with the standard one year vesting cliff waived," Hyams informed.

The payout will be calculated at the closing stock price on February 1.

Last quarter, US total job openings were down 3.5 per cent year over year, while sponsored job volumes were down 33 per cent.

"In the US, we are expecting job openings will likely decrease to pre-pandemic levels of about 7.5 million, or even lower over the next two to three years," said the company.

Inputs from IANS

Latest News