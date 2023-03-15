JioPlus Postpaid Family Plans launched from Rs 399 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JioPlus Postpaid ‘Family Plans’ launched starting Rs 399

Reliance Jio has introduced its JioPostpaid Plus Family plans, which allow users to share data among family members at a low cost. The plans start at Rs. 399 per month and include a slew of perks such as unlimited voice calls and SMS, internet rollover, and free access to premium OTT applications.

The JioPostpaid Plus family will offer four plans: Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999. The Rs. 399 package includes 75 GB of high-speed data as well as unlimited voice calls and SMS. The Rs. 599 package includes 100 GB of high-speed internet, unlimited voice calls and SMS, and a free Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs. 799 package includes 150 GB of high-speed internet, unlimited voice calls and SMS, and a free Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs. 999 package includes 200 GB of high-speed internet, unlimited voice calls and SMS, and a free Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

The JioPostpaid Plus Family plans also allow for internet sharing among family members. Customers can add up to five people to their account, each with their own data and voice package. Furthermore, the main account holder has control over each member's data usage and can set a monthly data limit for each.

The JioPostpaid Plus Family plans also include data rollover, which means that unused data from the previous month is added to the data limit for the following month. This guarantees that customers' unused data is never lost and can be used later.

Customers can get the JioPostpaid Plus Family plans by visiting their closest Jio store or calling the Jio customer care helpline. Customers can also sign up for the deals via the MyJio app or the Jio website.

FAQ

Q1. What do JioPostpaid Plus Family contracts entail?

JioPostpaid Plus Family plans are Reliance Jio postpaid plans that allow users to share data among family members.



Q2. How many JioPostpaid Plus Family options are available?

JioPostpaid Plus Family plans commence at Rs. 399 per month and go up from there to Rs. 599, Rs. 799, and Rs. 999.



