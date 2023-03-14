Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Portronics Launches My Buddy K6- portable metallic laptop stand with 360° degree rotating base

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 14, 2023 19:18 IST
Portronics have added a new device to its portfolio which will enable the laptop user to have a breathing base. The company has launched the new My Buddy K6- Portable Laptop Stands. The K6's key selling points are its highly ergonomic shape, 360° Degree rotating base, Different adjustable angles, and solid metal construction.

Pricing and Availability:

The all-new Portronics My Buddy K6 Portable Metallic Laptop Stand is available in the market at a discounted price of INR 2,399 (MRP INR 3,999), backed with a 12 months warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores.

If you use a laptop for work, whether at the workplace or at home, the Portronics My Buddy K6 acts like an essential companion with substantial air vents on the bottom. The laptop stand is made of aluminium alloy is intended to keep your laptop cool while letting you position it at different heights and angles for an ergonomic working position. Almost all modern laptops (and tablets) up to 15.6 inches are supported with the My Buddy K6.

Other than the angle and height you need to put on your desk, My Buddy K6 is totally adjustable to fit your laptop's size and weight of up to 10 Kg. Moreover, the laptop stand has a 360° rotatable design, allowing you to easily turn the laptop at your convenience, making it easier to collaborate resulting in increased work productivity. The ergonomic angle assists you in maintaining good posture while working at your desk, protecting your neck and back from stress. Last but not least, the laptop stand has silicone anti-slip cushions that hold your laptop and the table to keep it from moving.

