Moto Edge 40 Pro: Latest render leaked ahead of launch

Motorola has reportedly announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Moto Edge 40 Pro. The company unveiled the phone at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2023, and it is expected to be available in global markets soon. Leaked smartphone renders have emerged online on Twitter, showcasing its full design, including the rear camera module.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro is believed to be a rebranded version of the Moto X40 smartphone launched in China earlier. The design shared by the tipster, Evan Blass, shows a display that is curved inward on both edges, with slim bezels all around. The phone's rear features a triple rear camera to the top-left, with the '50MP' moniker printed on it.

If the X40 and Edge 40 Pro are the same, the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 6.7-inch 165Hz full HD+ display, a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup with 2x optical zoom, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity, and a 4,600mAh battery with 125W fast charging.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro's design is not a significant departure from the Moto X40, and it appears that the company is sticking with its recent designs. However, the device's camera has considerably improved from its predecessor. With a triple rear camera to the top-left, it will have a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup with 2x optical zoom. This is a considerable improvement from the Moto X40's 64MP primary sensor. The phone's battery is also expected to be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, with 125W fast charging, up from 90W in the Moto X40.

The Moto Edge 40 Pro's release date has not been confirmed, but the leaked renders suggest that the phone will be available soon. With its expected release, the smartphone will be one of the latest additions to the mid-range smartphone market, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against its competitors. The phone's features will compete directly with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the iPhone 14.

FAQS

1. Is the Moto Edge 40 Pro the same as the Moto X40?

Yes, it is believed that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is a rebranded version of the Moto X40 smartphone that was launched in China earlier. If this is true, the two phones should have very similar specifications.

2. What are the specifications of the Moto Edge 40 Pro (or Moto X40)?

According to the leaked information shared by tipster Evan Blass, the Moto Edge 40 Pro (or Moto X40) is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 6.7-inch 165Hz full HD+ display, a 50MP + 50MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup.

