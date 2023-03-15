Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specs, price and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@THEGALOX_ Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh Battery

Samsung has recently launched its latest M-series offering, the Galaxy M14 5G in Ukraine. The newly launched smartphone comes with an array of features like a high refresh rate display, an impressive selfie camera, a powerful chipset and a lot more among others. Here are more details about the price and specifications of the phone.

ALSO READ: Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Price

The phone comes in Navy Blue, Light Blue, and Silver colours, and pricing in Ukraine is set at UAH 8,299 ($222) for the 4+64GB model and UAH 8,999 ($241) for the 4+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Specifications

It comes in 64GB and 128GB storage options and supports storage expansion via the onboard MicroSD slot. The phone runs on One UI 5 on top of Android 13 and has a 6,000 mAh battery that charges over USB 2.0 Type-C port at 15W speeds. Other features include sub-6GHz 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie snapper. Under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 1330 SoC paired with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU for graphics, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB with microSD.

ALSO READ: Portronics launches My Buddy K6- portable metallic laptop stand with 360-degree rotating base

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For added security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G's support page has gone live on Samsung India's website with the model number SM-M146B/DS, suggesting that the phone might launch in India soon.

FAQs

1. What is the screen size and refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G?



The phone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.



2. What is the primary camera specification of the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G?



The phone features a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus.

Latest Technology News