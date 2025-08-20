Nothing Phone 3a Pro price slashed, now available for Rs 5,000 less: Where to buy Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G has received a significant price cut. This recently launched phone now costs Rs 5000 less. It features three 50MP cameras and powerful functionalities.

New Delhi:

The price of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has been reduced by Rs 5,000. This mid-budget phone, launched this year, can now be purchased at a significantly lower price during the Super Value Week Sale, which started today, August 18, on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The phone's main highlight is its triple-camera setup, featuring three 50MP sensors.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro discount

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is available in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The phone's starting price in the Flipkart sale is Rs 29,999. There is also an additional bank discount of Rs 2,000. The original starting price for the base model was Rs 32,999, which has now been reduced by Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, the other two variants are now available for Rs 31,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro features

Nothing Phone 3a Pro Features Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Storage 12GB + 256GB Battery 5000mAh, 50W Camera 50MP + 8MP + 50MP, 50MP OS Android 15, Nothing OS

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by Panda Glass. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Nothing OS, based on Android 15.

The device is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging. For connectivity, it includes features like Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. The phone's rear camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50MP front-facing camera.

