Apple hikes MacBook and iPad prices by up to 20 per cent; Xbox consoles get costlier amid chip crisis

New Delhi:

Apple’s hiking prices again, and this time, it’s hitting both MacBook and iPad models around the globe. The reason that Apple pointed to was straight at soaring costs for memory and storage chips, the hardware that keeps these devices running fast and smooth. The AI boom is the main culprit here as the companies keep building massive data centres to power AI products, and they are buying up chips like there’s no tomorrow. That demand is squeezing global supplies and driving up the prices everyone pays.

Xbox announced the price hike

Apple is not alone here, as Xbox has further announced another round of price hikes for its gaming consoles, adding more proof that the chip shortage is shaking up the whole consumer tech market.

Next MacBook will be pricier

Apple’s pretty upfront about why your next MacBook will cost more. The price of memory and storage chips keeps climbing, thanks to all the AI servers being built right now. Apple says it held the line for as long as it could, but now it cannot keep absorbing these costs on its own. So, customers are picking up more of the tab.

Apple to closely work with the suppliers

Apple claims that it will work closely with its suppliers to sort out the supply problems and keep costs in check—but there is only so much they can do when demand keeps breaking records.

So, what’s actually getting more expensive?

A bunch of MacBook and iPad models now come with steeper price tags—some by almost 20 percent.

For example:

MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage just jumped from USD 1,699 to USD 1,999 in the US.

in the UK, the Neo laptop’s new starting price is 699 Pounds, up from 599 Pounds.

For now, iPhone prices have not changed (by the time of writing), but Apple’s hinted that those could climb too if chip costs keep rising.

New price for Xbox

On the gaming side, Xbox consoles are following suit. The standard Xbox is going up by USD 100 to USD 499, and the bigger-storage model will rise USD 150 to a new price of USD 749.

This is already the second Xbox price hike within a year, with some models now running up to 40 per cent more than they did last year. Microsoft also blames the same spike in chip costs.

Advanced memory and storage

Basically, it’s all about the race for more advanced memory and storage. AI needs an endless river of high-performance chips, and that’s making life tough for companies trying to get enough parts to build computers and consoles for regular customers. When supply cannot keep up, the price goes up—simple as that.

Overall electronics getting pricier

Industry watchers are pretty sure more tech brands will follow. Expect to see higher prices from other PC, tablet, and gaming manufacturers before long. Some companies might just bump up flagship models or scale back deals on entry-level gadgets.