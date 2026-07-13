Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 4G launching in India on July 21: Design, colours and expected features revealed

New Delhi:

Lava, an Indian smartphone manufacturer, has announced that it will launch its new Virat V1 series in the Indian market on July 21 at noon. The upcoming lineup will unleash two new models—the Lava Virat V1 5G and the Lava Virat V1 4G.

The company shared a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), announcing the launch. Furthermore, the dedicated Flipkart microsite has already gone live, confirming the availability of the smartphones via the e-commerce platform after launch.

Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G: Design details

Ahead of the official launch, Lava has teased the design of the upcoming handsets. The two models will come with a similar appearance, having a flat rear panel and a modern design approach, which you have been seeing for a while.

The Lava Virat V1 4G is shown with a square-shaped rear camera module that houses a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. The company further confirmed that the devices will feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Virat V1 5G will further feature a different camera module design, with two rear camera modules along with an LED flash. But as per the teasers, the rear panel will get a unique pattern when compared to the 4G variant.

Lava Virat V1 Series: Colour options

Both the upcoming Lava devices will come in two colour options:

Blue

Gold

The company has focused on a premium-looking design, despite positioning it under the mid-range categories.

Both handsets are to have similar exteriors with similar button placement, with the power button and volume controls located on the right side of the panel.

Expected features and connectivity options

The Lava Virat V1 series is expected to come with standard connectivity features like

USB Type-C port for charging

Speaker grille

Microphone cutout

A 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom

While Lava has not made any official reveal, as per the information available, the Virat V1 series is expected to offer affordable hardware with features that are designed to keep the Indian market in mind, catering to the demand for budget 4G and 5G smartphones.

The launch of the series will further expand Lava’s smartphone portfolio after the company recently introduced models like the Lava Smart 4 Plus in India.

So far, this is what is official, and further details, related to pricing, processor, display specifications, battery and camera features will be unleashed only at the time of the official launch event which is scheduled for July 21.