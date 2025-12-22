Philips Handheld Steamer 5000 series launched in India: Price, performance and value for money Philips has launched the 5000 Series handheld garment steamer (STH5020/40) in India, targeting users who want quick and easy wrinkle removal without using an ironing board. Priced under Rs 5000, the steamer offers fast heat-up, strong steam output, and a lightweight, travel-friendly design.

New Delhi:

The Philips 5000 Series handheld steamer has been created for those who want a stress-free ironing experience—without worrying about burning. It includes a slim handheld design and an inclined steamer head (which makes it very convenient to steam clothes and easy to hold), which will enable you to steam and remove the crumpled lines from your clothes easily while putting them on the hanger or even keeping them on a flat surface.

What is the best part of this handheld steamer?

As per my experience, the plug-and-play part of the steamer, along with the speed of heating, gets hot in 35-second span, which is very quick and certainly makes it the best for touching up before the office, before going out, and before travelling.

(Image Source : PHILIPS/AMAZON)Philips 5000 series

How are the design and construction quality?

The steamer looks and feels good – quite rugged, despite being lightweight. The plastic material has been of good quality, with a strong grip that is comfortable to hold.

As it is portable and can be conveniently stored in any cupboard or in a travel bag, it has a folding head, which is not very common in steamers yet. With the adjustable head and a precision tip, it makes it possible to reach areas which are hard to reach, like collars, seams, or pleats of a dress, shirt, tops, coats, etc.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Philips 5000 series

Performance: How well does it steam and make clothes wrinkle-free?

This one is really powerful! Because of the power of 1400W, the steamer is capable of producing 24grams of steam per minute. Its work is precise, and anyone who does not know how to iron clothes or is scared of burning their delicate clothing and dresses or shirts could easily steam their clothes (it’s that comfortable) – it’s very smooth at removing wrinkles from any material – cotton, silk, chiffon and more.

With a power consumption of 1400W when steaming, the product consumes electricity reasonably and will not have a major effect on your electricity bill.

(Image Source : PHILIPS)Philips 5000 series

Comes with Eco and Max mode features: What are they for?

The Eco mode is energy-saving and used for removing light creases.

Max mode is about releasing maximum steam with tough wrinkles.

The steamer comes with a heated steam plate that prevents water from dripping and enables ironing on all kinds of ironable fabrics, including delicate textiles.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Philips 5000 series

How easy and convenient is it for us?

Frankly, I did not find any issue while using the steamer – it is very handy, even for a beginner or first-timer. The steamer is lightweight and does not make your hands feel tired. It can be operated without an ironing board, too. You can hang the dress/shirt/t-shirt/etc. and start steaming, or you could put the article on the flat surface and just do it the way you do it with your iron- both ways worked for me.

Price in India and where to buy?

The Philips 5000 Series handheld steamer is available online at different prices:

Amazon: Rs 4,363

Philips India website: Rs 4,695

Myntra: Rs 5,139

It is clearly positioned as a budget-friendly premium steamer, staying under the Rs 5,000 price bracket.

Should we buy it?

As the Philips 5000 Series handheld steamer smoothly stands under the budget of Rs 5,000 and supports features like quick heating, robust steam emission and reliable Philips quality, it is a highly value-for-money product in the handheld steamer category – I would certainly give a heads-up for the same. It is perfect for small families, businessmen who frequently travel, and those who want to have seamless, smooth, wrinkle-free clothing anywhere they go.