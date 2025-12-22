OpenAI to drop voice support from ChatGPT Mac app in 2026: What users need to know OpenAI has confirmed that the Voice feature will be removed from the ChatGPT macOS app starting January 15, 2026. While text-based features will continue to work normally, Mac users will no longer be able to talk to ChatGPT directly through the desktop app.

New Delhi:

ChatGPT’s Voice functionality for Mac has announced an important update is in store for you next year. OpenAI has recently announced that it’s going to remove speech conversations from its ChatGPT app on macOS. The company has announced that the support for Voice will finish on January 15, 2026. This means that after that date, Mac users will not be able to enter their messages through voice in the app. Other functionalities will not be affected. Chat functions will still be possible.

What does this means for Mac users

For most people, voice mode has turned out to be an important and handy way of using ChatGPT for the following reasons:

Dictation and note-taking

Brainstorming Ideas

Accessibility needs

Limiting screen time during prolonged work hours

With the end of Voice support, Mac users will no longer have access to an important productivity and accessibility service.

The reason behind the decision by OpenAI

OpenAI has claimed that this acquisition is part of its strategy aimed at delivering more integrated and improved voice experiences. This implies that maybe the present Voice system on macOS isn’t quite what they have in mind for voice-driven AI.

Permits in the systems, audio-related activities, performance, and real-time processing in Mac operating systems might be some technical reasons for this consideration.

Has voice support been abandoned on Mac?

Not necessarily. Industry watchers think this is temporary, as opposed to a permanent removal. Voice interaction is one area that has become prominent in the utilisation of AI, and OpenAI has already indicated that voice will feature largely in their future releases, including their upcoming hardware for AI.

With fewer Voice implementations from OpenAI, the potential goals may include faster development time, fewer bugs, and consistency across the web and future platforms.

What Microsoft can learn from the patent case

Even though it will not be supported in the Mac app, users will still be able to access Voice using:

ChatGPT mobile apps

Web-based Versions (if available)

OpenAI has yet to reveal any information regarding alternative substitutes for Mac consumers.

Culturally relevant research

The loss of voice functionality from the ChatGPT app on macOS is frustrating for those who use conversational experiences. However, this could be important for offering improved and more enhanced conversational experiences in the years to come. Mac users will need to be prepared for this before January 2026.