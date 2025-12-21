Vivo’s 2026 smartphone lineup leaked: V70 series, X200T and X300 FE prices tipped

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has reportedly been developing a new range of devices, which is expected to launch by early next year (timeline unspecified). As per some reports and leaks, the company will be launching some variants of the V and X series smartphones soon in 2026. These new Vivo phones include the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE, among others.
Vivo V70 series, X200T, and X300 FE launch schedule
According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo has planned to release three smartphones in late January 2026:
- Vivo V70
- Vivo V70 Elite
- Vivo X200T
The Vivo X300 FE will also be launching at a later date in Indian markets.
Expected prices in Indian markets
As per the information, it is revealed that the leaked price for the device will be positioned in the higher-end market:
- Vivo V70: Around Rs 45,000
- Vivo V70 Elite: Around Rs 50,000
- Vivo X200T: Around Rs 55,000
- Vivo X300 FE: Around Rs 60,000
Although these are not the confirmed prices, and they may change over time.
Vivo V70: Expected specifications
According to the leak, the Vivo V70 could come in a single model featuring:
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Red and yellow colour variants are also expected to be launched.
Vivo V70 Spotted at FCC, BIS, and Geekbench
The Vivo V70 has been spotted on some certification and benchmarking websites:
- As for the storage and operating system, an FCC filing indicates 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- It may run on the Android 16 operating system
- It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor
- And comes with 8 GB of RAM
What to expect?
If these rumours are true, then 2026 is shaping up to be quite busy for Vivo in the Indian market with several flagship smartphones that target customers seeking fast processing and innovative technology.
