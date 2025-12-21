Vivo’s 2026 smartphone lineup leaked: V70 series, X200T and X300 FE prices tipped Vivo is reportedly preparing to launch several new smartphones in India in early 2026. Leaks suggest that the Vivo V70 series, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE could arrive starting January 2026, with expected prices ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000.

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has reportedly been developing a new range of devices, which is expected to launch by early next year (timeline unspecified). As per some reports and leaks, the company will be launching some variants of the V and X series smartphones soon in 2026. These new Vivo phones include the Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo X200T, and Vivo X300 FE, among others.

Vivo V70 series, X200T, and X300 FE launch schedule

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, Vivo has planned to release three smartphones in late January 2026:

Vivo V70

Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X300 FE will also be launching at a later date in Indian markets.

Expected prices in Indian markets

As per the information, it is revealed that the leaked price for the device will be positioned in the higher-end market:

Vivo V70: Around Rs 45,000

Vivo V70 Elite: Around Rs 50,000

Vivo X200T: Around Rs 55,000

Vivo X300 FE: Around Rs 60,000

Although these are not the confirmed prices, and they may change over time.

Vivo V70: Expected specifications

According to the leak, the Vivo V70 could come in a single model featuring:

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Red and yellow colour variants are also expected to be launched.

Vivo V70 Spotted at FCC, BIS, and Geekbench

The Vivo V70 has been spotted on some certification and benchmarking websites:

As for the storage and operating system, an FCC filing indicates 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

It may run on the Android 16 operating system

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor

And comes with 8 GB of RAM

What to expect?

If these rumours are true, then 2026 is shaping up to be quite busy for Vivo in the Indian market with several flagship smartphones that target customers seeking fast processing and innovative technology.