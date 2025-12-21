Lava Blaze Duo 5G launched in India with Dual OLED displays, starts at Rs 16999 Lava Blaze Duo 5G has launched in India with two OLED displays. Priced from Rs 16,999, the phone offers a curved AMOLED screen, a secondary rear display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, clean Android 14 and IP64-rated protection, making it a strong mid-range option.

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, has launched a new Blaze Duo 5G in the Indian market. It is the second smartphone from the company in the Blaze Duo and is the first smartphone from its segment with dual OLED screens. This one is all about a new design, secondary screen functions, and an uncluttered Android experience.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Specifications

It is sold in two different memory options:

6GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Rs 16999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 17999

The available colours are Celestial Blue and Artist White.

The smartphone will go on sale at Amazon India starting from December 20. An additional instant discount worth Rs 2,000 will also be available for the smartphone for purchases made between December 20 and 22, 2024, through HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Cards.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate.

This provides a smooth visual experience for regular use, gaming and video streaming.

It also has a 1.58-inch secondary display on the rear, said to be a pentile matrix of OLED, branded "Instascreen".

This display allows viewing notifications and attending or rejecting calls.

Use the rear-facing camera to shoot self-portraits.

Access applications such as music player, step counter, calorie counter, voice recorder, timer, stopwatch, and weather

Lava Blaze Duo 5G performance and software

The phone is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It comes with a clean Android 14 OS, and Lava announced an update for Android 15.

Camera, battery and other features

For photography, features of the Lava Blaze Duo 5G include:

64MP Sony main rear camera

2MP macro lens

16MP front shooter

The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Other important aspects for the smartphone are the Dolby Atmos sound system, and for security, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with IP64 protection against dust and water-resistance

Should you consider buying the Lava Blaze Duo 5G?

The unique two AMOLED displays on the LAVA handset are certainly a steal when it comes to budget smartphones with dual screens under the Rs 20,000 category. It has smooth Android experience with a competitive price. The new Blaze Duo 5G is a standout model in the sub-Rs 20,000 category. It is particularly helpful for those who are looking for something unique and do not want to invest too heavily.