Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 21: Get free skins, diamonds and more

Garena, one of the brands behind the popular gaming website, is rolling out new Free Fire Max redeem codes for the day, December 21. The new set of codes will help the player to redeem various rewards like gold, guns, diamonds and characters for free. But players have to be swift, as these codes are time-bound and could be for a limited period, and can be redeemed from Garena rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 21
Players can redeem these codes to gain in-game rewards for free:
- FFTILM659TYL
- FFML9KGFS5LM
- FFPLUJEHBSVB
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- FFPLZJUDKPTJ
- FFMCF8XLVNKC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
These redeem codes are valid for a limited time period, so players will have to be fast enough if they desire to win free in-game rewards.
How to redeem Free Fire Max codes
Here are the straightforward steps that can be followed to redeem the codes:
- Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
- Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter)
- Entering the code in the provided box
- Code in and wait for verification
Once redeemed:
- Diamonds and gold which will be redeemed, will be included in your wallet
- Skins and items will be found in the Vault whcih is ending up
Important tips for players
- Redeem codes are not available on guest accounts
- Your Free Fire Max account must be associated with a social networking site
- All codes are to be used one time in per account
- Sometimes the rewards will start appearing in your mailboxes itself. So, keep a check.
Garena Free Fire Max: About game
Garena Free Fire Max was launched in September 2021, whcih is the upgraded version of the Free Fire battle royale game. The features include:
- Better graphics
- Improved Animations
- Smooth Gameplay Experience
The game is quite popular in India and can be played on both Android and iOS devices.