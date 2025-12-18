Jio launches best long-term validity plan with unlimited calling and 5G data: Details here Reliance Jio has introduced a long-validity prepaid plan priced at Rs 2025, for users to enjoy 200 days validity, 500GB total data, unlimited calling, daily SMS benefits, unlimited 5G data, and free Google Gemini Pro AI and Jio Hotstar subscriptions.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator with more than 500 million users, has again surprised users with a long-term recharge plan, which will solve concerns for users. The company has reshaped its prepaid portfolio and is expanding its long-validity recharge options to give ease to the users, along with better value for money as well as convenience.

Jio Rs 2025 prepaid plan: Validity details

The highlight of this Jio recharge plan is the cost and the services which are associated with it. Priced at Rs 2,025, the plan will be valid for 200 days.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio

This means that the users will be able to keep their mobile number active for more than 6 months without worrying about repeated recharging.

Benefits: Calling and SMS

With Rs 2025, Jio will be offering standard usage benefits for the full validity period.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio 2025 Recharge

For example, calling and SMS benefits-

Users will get unlimited voice calls to all networks

Users will be able to send 100 SMS per day on any available network in the country

The recharge will be valid for 200 days

Data benefits and unlimited 5G

The plan also offers enough internet data for the users, for heavy users. The benefits are:

The users will get 500GB of total data, which will be valid for 200 days

So, users will be getting 2.5GB of data per day

This is an unlimited 5G data for eligible users with compatible devices

This recharge plan is ideal for streaming, gaming and work-from-home usage.

Free subscriptions included

The recharge plan is bundled with several value-added services with this long-validity plan, enabling users to enjoy the most. Like:

Users will get a Google Gemini Pro AI subscription for free

The Jio Hotstar subscription will be valid for 3 months.

JioTV access for free

Jio AI Cloud services as well

According to the leading telecom company, the combined value of these benefits is more than Rs 35,000, which is being offered to the users for free.

Who should consider this plan?

The Jio Rs 2025 prepaid recharge plan is ideal for users who:

Want to avoid frequent recharges

Need high daily data usage

Would like to experience uninterrupted 5G services

Jio plan with the best value added at an economical price tag

As we all are witnessing that the mobile tariffs are rising, long-validity recharge plans will help the users to save money in the long run and also reduce the recharge-related hassles.