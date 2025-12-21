OPPO Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro gets costlier ahead of Reno 15 launch OPPO has increased the prices of the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro in India, making these premium mid-range devices more affordable. The hike comes amid a global memory chip shortage, while the OPPO Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India soon with upgraded specifications and more models.

New Delhi:

OPPO has made some adjustments in the Indian market regarding the price of the Reno 14 series. The company has hiked the price for both the handsets – Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro.

This is in line with the overall trend in the sector, where the growing prices of smartphone components, which include memory chips, contribute to a hike in the prices of smartphones.

OPPO Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro: New rates in India

Here's a comparison of the updated pricing with launch pricing:

OPPO Reno 14 (New prices):

OPPO Reno 14’s base model has gone up to Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. And for the 12GB RAM variant, it has gone up to Rs 47,999.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro (New prices):

The Reno 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. And now the new price has stretched to Rs 60,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, firmly placing it closer to the entry-level flagships that are available in the Indian market.

When it first launched in India, the OPPO Reno 14 was launched at Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. And the Reno 14 Pro was priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Why are smartphone prices going up? Main reason

Counterpoint Research reveals that the global smartphone market faces a challenge posed by a memory chip shortage.

In the developing countries, average smartphone prices are likely to go up by 6.9 per cent, when compared to the worldwide shipments forecast to contract 2.1 per cent.

Budget and mid-range buyers to be hardest hit

This is why even the value-driven mid-range flagship phones such as the Reno series are noticing increases in price.

OPPO Reno 15 series: Launch timeline in India

The hike in the price may indicate that the company is making way for a launch of their next series. The OPPO Reno 15 series is rumoured to launch next month in India.

Reports indicate:

More models than the Reno 14 series will emphasise features over and above low pricing and will approach providing more options in a situation where costs are rising.

OPPO Reno 15 Series: Features

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are already launched in China, and we already have an idea of what could be expected in India.

Key Specifications (Expected) for Reno 15 series

The upcoming Reno 15 may come with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor

It may run on Android 16 operating system, which is based ColorOS 16

RAM: to 16GB RAM

Internal storage: Up to 1TB UFS 3

The phone will come in two variants, and both will come with different display sizes:

Reno 15 to come with 6.32-inch flat AMOLED display

Reno 15 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED display

Camera setup: For both the smartphones:

200MP primary camera (in both variants)

50MP periscope telephoto (3

50MP UltraWide Camera

50MP front camera

OIS feature on Pro model

Battery and charging:

Reno 15 will be backed by 6,200 mAh with 80 W fast charging

Reno 15 Pro will be backed by 6,500 mAh, 80 W wired charging and 50 W IP69-rated water and dust resistance (Pro)

How it impacts Indian buyers

If you are looking to purchase a Reno 14 phone, then now you may have to shell out a much higher price than before. Also, given that the Reno 15 lineup is about to hit the markets, some consumers may now wait and purchase the new devices.