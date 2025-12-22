Advertisement
  4. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22: Get free skins, diamonds and more

Here are the news set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max which will help to get free skins, diamonds and many in-game rewards, which will help you have an enhanced gaming experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for its most popular game, Free Fire Max. The new codes will let the player redeem various rewards like gold, diamonds, guns and characters for free.

But players have to be swift, as these codes are time-bound and could be for a limited period and can be redeemed from Garena rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22

Players can redeem these codes to gain in-game rewards for free:

  1. FFPLZJUDKPTJ
  2. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  3. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  4. FFGYBGD8H1H4
  5. XF4SWKCH6KY4
  6. FFEV0SQPFDZ9
  7. FF2VC3DENRF5
  8. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  9. FFICJGW9NKYT
  10. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  11. FFPLUJEHBSVB
  12. FFPSTXV5FRDM
  13. FFX4QKNFSM9Y
  14. FFXMTK9QFFX9
  15. UVX9PYZV54AC
  16. FFPLUFBVSLOT
  17. FFTILM659TYL
  18. FFML9KGFS5LM
  19. FFW2Y7NQFV9S
  20. FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
  21. FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
  22. F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
  23. FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

NOTE: Players have to be swift, as these codes are valid for a limited time period; hence, the players will have to be fast enough if they desire to win free in-game rewards.

How to redeem the daily codes of Free Fire Max?

Here are the straightforward steps that can be followed to redeem the codes:

  • Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
  • Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter)
  • Entering the code in the provided box
  • Code in and wait for verification

Once the code is redeemed:

  • Diamonds and gold which will added in your game wallet
  • Skins and items will be found in the Vault

Important tips for players

  • Redeem codes are not available on guest accounts
  • Your Free Fire Max account must be associated with a social networking site
  • All codes are to be used one time in per account
  • Sometimes the rewards will start appearing in your mailboxes themselves. So, keep a check.

Garena Free Fire Max: About the game

Garena Free Fire Max was launched in September 2021, which is the upgraded version of the Free Fire battle royale game. The features include:

  • Smooth Gameplay Experience
  • Better graphics
  • Improved Animations

The game is quite popular in India and can be played on both Android and iOS devices.

