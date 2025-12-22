Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22: Get free skins, diamonds and more Here are the news set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max which will help to get free skins, diamonds and many in-game rewards, which will help you have an enhanced gaming experience.

New Delhi:

Garena has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for its most popular game, Free Fire Max. The new codes will let the player redeem various rewards like gold, diamonds, guns and characters for free.

But players have to be swift, as these codes are time-bound and could be for a limited period and can be redeemed from Garena rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22

Players can redeem these codes to gain in-game rewards for free:

FFPLZJUDKPTJ XZJZE25WEFJJ FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFGYBGD8H1H4 XF4SWKCH6KY4 FFEV0SQPFDZ9 FF2VC3DENRF5 FFCO8BS5JW2D FFICJGW9NKYT BR43FMAPYEZZ FFPLUJEHBSVB FFPSTXV5FRDM FFX4QKNFSM9Y FFXMTK9QFFX9 UVX9PYZV54AC FFPLUFBVSLOT FFTILM659TYL FFML9KGFS5LM FFW2Y7NQFV9S FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

NOTE: Players have to be swift, as these codes are valid for a limited time period; hence, the players will have to be fast enough if they desire to win free in-game rewards.

How to redeem the daily codes of Free Fire Max?

Here are the straightforward steps that can be followed to redeem the codes:

Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter)

Entering the code in the provided box

Code in and wait for verification

Once the code is redeemed:

Diamonds and gold which will added in your game wallet

Skins and items will be found in the Vault

Important tips for players

Redeem codes are not available on guest accounts

Your Free Fire Max account must be associated with a social networking site

All codes are to be used one time in per account

Sometimes the rewards will start appearing in your mailboxes themselves. So, keep a check.

Garena Free Fire Max: About the game

Garena Free Fire Max was launched in September 2021, which is the upgraded version of the Free Fire battle royale game. The features include:

Smooth Gameplay Experience

Better graphics

Improved Animations

The game is quite popular in India and can be played on both Android and iOS devices.