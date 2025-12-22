Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22: Get free skins, diamonds and more

Garena has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for its most popular game, Free Fire Max. The new codes will let the player redeem various rewards like gold, diamonds, guns and characters for free.
But players have to be swift, as these codes are time-bound and could be for a limited period and can be redeemed from Garena rewards.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for December 22
Players can redeem these codes to gain in-game rewards for free:
- FFPLZJUDKPTJ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- XF4SWKCH6KY4
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFPLUJEHBSVB
- FFPSTXV5FRDM
- FFX4QKNFSM9Y
- FFXMTK9QFFX9
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- FFTILM659TYL
- FFML9KGFS5LM
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU
- FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS
- F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK
- FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM
NOTE: Players have to be swift, as these codes are valid for a limited time period; hence, the players will have to be fast enough if they desire to win free in-game rewards.
How to redeem the daily codes of Free Fire Max?
Here are the straightforward steps that can be followed to redeem the codes:
- Go to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
- Log in with Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter)
- Entering the code in the provided box
- Code in and wait for verification
Once the code is redeemed:
- Diamonds and gold which will added in your game wallet
- Skins and items will be found in the Vault
Important tips for players
- Redeem codes are not available on guest accounts
- Your Free Fire Max account must be associated with a social networking site
- All codes are to be used one time in per account
- Sometimes the rewards will start appearing in your mailboxes themselves. So, keep a check.
Garena Free Fire Max: About the game
Garena Free Fire Max was launched in September 2021, which is the upgraded version of the Free Fire battle royale game. The features include:
- Smooth Gameplay Experience
- Better graphics
- Improved Animations
The game is quite popular in India and can be played on both Android and iOS devices.
