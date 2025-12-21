Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to run on Exynos 2600 chipset: What we know so far Samsung’s next flip smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to come powered by the newly launched Exynos 2600 processor. Built on a 2nm process, the chipset could help Samsung improve performance while managing rising production costs. The phone is expected to launch in July 2026.

Samsung may use the new flagship processor called the Exynos 2600 in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8, according to new reports. The new flagship processor has recently been unveiled and is said to be the world’s first 2nm smartphone SoC. This represents a tremendous advancement in the technology of chip production.

As per a report by The Bell, Samsung is reportedly contemplating the use of Exynos 2600 in the forthcoming flip model. According to industry insiders who spoke to the publication, unless Samsung experiences any issues, the Exynos 2600 is likely to power the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Return to Exynos by Samsung in Flip Phones

If reports are to be believed, Samsung will continue its series of flip phones with Exynos processors. Currently, it is observed that the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7 also comes with an Exynos processor. The increasing cost of memory and components may be one reason for this move.

Using its own Exynos chip instead of a costly third-party chip, Samsung could be attempting to pin down the material costs as well as the processing requirements. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 will reportedly be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 sometime in July 2026.

Exynos 2600: Main features and specs

The Exynos 2600 represents the most advanced mobile chip that Samsung has to offer so far. It incorporates a 2nm GAA process, which improves performance and energy efficiency.

In terms of CPU-related parameters, the following are available in the chipset:

One C1-Ultra running at 3.8GHz

Three C1-Pro cores clocked at 3.25

Six C1-Pro cores clocked at 2.75

Regarding graphics, there is a Samsung Xclipse 960 deca-core GPU, built on ARMv9.3 architecture. Additionally, there is a powerful AI engine, which supports a MAC NPU of up to 32K.

Display and camera support

The Exynos 2600 has the capability of supporting displays with 4K or WQUXGA resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. For camera features, it supports:

Up to 320MP single camera sensors, or 64MP + 32MP dual cameras.

It has capabilities that can be suited to superior foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

What to expect next

Although these specifications haven’t been confirmed by Samsung, it is good to see that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a 2nm Exynos 2600 processor is on the cards, as it may offer a balance of performance and price when it is released next year.