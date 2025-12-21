Delete these 3 dangerous screen-sharing apps from your phone now: Government Alert The Indian government has issued a serious warning for smartphone users about dangerous screen-sharing apps. According to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), apps like AnyDesk, TeamViewer, and QuickSupport are being misused by scammers to steal personal and financial data.

New Delhi:

The use of smartphones has become an inseparable part of everyday life in India. It is hard to imagine anything from banking and shopping to communication and even workplaces functioning without mobiles. However, with growing smartphone usage, cases of online fraud, spam calls, and cybercrime have also grown leaps and bounds.

The government, to ensure consumers' safety, issues safety alerts periodically. Very recently, a new warning has been issued by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, I4C, regarding mobile apps.

Screen-Sharing apps: Serious privacy risk

According to I4C, screen-sharing and remote access apps are highly dangerous for ordinary users. The cyber bad guys are employing these apps for lay trapping so that they gain full control of your smartphone in real time.

Once access is given, scammers will have access to everything on the phone, including messages, banking apps, and OTPs.

These 3 apps you should delete immediately

The following popular screen-sharing applications have been specifically singled out by the government as those to avoid:

AnyDesk

TeamViewer

QuickSupport

While these apps are for technical support, some people are misusing them to commit financial fraud.

How do scammers use these apps?

Cyber fraudsters always beguile users into installing applications for screen sharing by posing as bank officials, customer care operators, or representatives of government departments. After installation, the scammer can:

Monitor banking transactions

Steal OTPs and passwords

Access personal photos, messages,

Transfer money without the user even knowing

This can result in great financial losses in minutes.

What should users of smartphones do?

To stay safe:

Remove screen-sharing applications if absolutely unnecessary.

Never install any application upon somebody else's instructions.

Check permissions before installing any app.

Avoid sharing OTPs or personal information.

What to do in case you are a victim of cyber fraud?