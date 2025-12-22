Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch may be delayed: New timeline tipped Samsung may delay the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, breaking its usual January launch pattern. Reports suggest the phone could be unveiled in mid-February 2026, with sales starting by late February or early March.

New Delhi:

Samsung has been adhering to the same timeline for several years now, as it typically releases the Galaxy S Ultra series of smartphones every January. But fresh news emerging out of South Korea reveals that the firm might postpone the release of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

As per the recent updates, Samsung will likely hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in mid-February 2026 rather than January. This would mean that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might make its appearance a few weeks later than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

When will the Galaxy S26 Ultra go on sale?

As long as the upcoming timeline is accurate, the retail version is expected to be available about two weeks after the launch event. The device would likely be launched in the latter part of February or early March 2026.

Despite the delay, Samsung is expected to complete the launch before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the year 2026, which typically starts in early March. This would still give Samsung the chance to unveil its latest flagship devices before its competitors at the global technology conference.

Reasons why Samsung may be delaying the unveiling of the Galaxy Ultra in 2026?

This is thought to be attributed to changes in their flagship line strategy. Sources indicate that they are reassessing their lineup positioning, with models in between their standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Pricing strategies, component costs, and the availability of critical hardware components are some other factors that might affect the new launch dates. This additional time might be used by Samsung for locking specifications.

Chipset strategy

There could be another crucial reason for the delay, which might be regarding the chipset that Samsung plans to use in its upcoming devices. The S26 Ultra will feature Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon series processor, unlike its previous variants that featured Exynos chipsets in certain areas.

Perhaps using one chipset globally would mean further tests and optimisation, which might push back its launch slightly.

The following are what to expect in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra:

Even though Samsung has yet to announce the specs, rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra have largely revolved around the following areas:

Advanced camera performance

Best-in-class AMOLED display performance

Enhanced AI capabilities on the device

Samsung is also set to unveil the enhancements it has made to the software and AI features in the smartphones, in a move to make them smarter and more personalised.

Despite the expected late release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this might be a good thing for Samsung, as it will have more time to develop a better product. More information will come out as the release period gets nearer.