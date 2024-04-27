Delhi-NCR may receive light rain, thunderstorms today, heat wave in Bengal, Bihar, UP to continue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall accompanied with strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. Apart from the national capital, the Delhi-NCR region including Noida, Gurugram may also witness light showers and gusty winds.

The National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram may experience change in weather with cloudy sky, gusty winds upto 25-30 kmph and light rain in the later part of the day.

Delhi and nearby regions received very light rainfall along with thundershowers, lightning after a sudden change in weather on Friday evening, that brought a much-needed relief amig scorching heat and soaring temperature.

In the coming weeks, Delhi may also witness pre-monsoon showers, while the rainy season is expected to hit in mid-June and early July.

On April 23, gusty winds swept the national capital as parts of Delhi received light rain on Tuesday, bringing respite to people. The weather experienced a sudden change in the evening, with the maximum temperature settling a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It said strong winds pose a threat to plantations, horticulture and standing crops and warned that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses may suffer partial to minor damage.

Apart from Delhi, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in many pockets of Gangetic West Bengal, in isolated pockets of Sub Himalayan West Bengal, few pockets of north Odisha and in East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Telangana, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the heatwave, Consultant Obstetrician Dr Anusuya said, "This summer, our state is witnessing extreme temperatures... It is important for pregnant women and newborn babies to take care of their health. Pregnant women should wear only cotton garments."