Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft stated in January 2023 that the next major wave of computing has been born as Microsoft as a whole turned the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 15, 2023 10:28 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft's annual developer conference which is called 'Build' is most probably taking place in Seattle, the US. The conference is scheduled from May 23-25, as the company head Satya Nadella has doubled down on AI and ChatGPT-driven products recently.

A Twitter leaker posted a marketing image of Microsoft Build with the dates and the post denotes that the event will be slated in-person this time.

ALSO READ: India now has 600 mn open Internet users: Report

The company was yet to make the date announcement for the flagship event official.

In 2022, Microsoft's annual developer conference was limited to in-person as well as in full virtual format.

ALSO READ Instagram Update: New feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

Microsoft Build is where developers, start-ups, architects and students connect, learn and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skill-set, while exploring new ways of innovating for the future.

With so much buzz around AI chatbots, Microsoft is set to showcase more innovations in AI.

Microsoft has already introduced its new Bing-powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT AI, and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Related Stories
Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft Bing AI's chat limits goes up to 120 per day

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service gets ChatGPT for preview: Know everything

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

Microsoft to launch GPT-4 by next week with AI videos: Know-more

ALSO READ: Portronics launches My Buddy K6- portable metallic laptop stand with 360-degree rotating base

 

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft stated in January 2023 that the next major wave of computing has been born as Microsoft as a whole turned the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

In a conference call with analysts, Satya said that they are going to lead in the AI era, knowing that the maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts.

"We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It's being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT," Nadella said further.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News