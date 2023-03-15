Microsoft's developer conference 'Build' scheduled for May, focusing on AI

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft's annual developer conference which is called 'Build' is most probably taking place in Seattle, the US. The conference is scheduled from May 23-25, as the company head Satya Nadella has doubled down on AI and ChatGPT-driven products recently.

A Twitter leaker posted a marketing image of Microsoft Build with the dates and the post denotes that the event will be slated in-person this time.

The company was yet to make the date announcement for the flagship event official.

In 2022, Microsoft's annual developer conference was limited to in-person as well as in full virtual format.

Microsoft Build is where developers, start-ups, architects and students connect, learn and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skill-set, while exploring new ways of innovating for the future.

With so much buzz around AI chatbots, Microsoft is set to showcase more innovations in AI.

Microsoft has already introduced its new Bing-powered by "next-generation" ChatGPT AI, and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine has surpassed 100 million daily active users, as ChatGPT's integration into Bing has helped the company grow its usage within a month like never before.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft stated in January 2023 that the next major wave of computing has been born as Microsoft as a whole turned the world's most advanced AI models into a new computing platform.

In a conference call with analysts, Satya said that they are going to lead in the AI era, knowing that the maximum enterprise value gets created during platform shifts.

"We have the most powerful AI supercomputing infrastructure in the cloud. It's being used by customers and partners like OpenAI to train state-of-the-art models and services, including ChatGPT," Nadella said further.

