Instagram Update: New feature to let users access the recently shared Reels

Last month, Meta introduced new broadcast channels on Instagram, which is a one-to-many messaging tool that will allow creators to engage directly with their followers at scale.

Published on: March 14, 2023
Instagram, a Meta-owned platform has been reportedly testing a new feature to let users quickly access their recently shared Reels, which will make it easier for them to reshare later to other friends.

A Turkey-based account named Dijital Aglar shared a post about the new feature, indicating that the photo/video/reel sharing platform is showing a row at the top of users' DMs titling the "Latest Shares" label, reports TechCrunch.

The report further stated that the screenshots posted by the account show that the shared post will also display the avatars of the friends with whom you shared a Reel.

For instance, if users share one short video multiple times, it will show it only once with the avatar of the friend they last shared it with.

Instagram further confirmed the development of this feature, the report said.

"We're rolling out improvements to how you can search for and rediscover Reels that were previously shared in messages," a Meta spokesperson, was quoted as saying.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blog post.

