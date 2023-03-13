Monday, March 13, 2023
     
Google Pixel 7a expected to feature 8GB RAM, 64MP telephoto camera: Know more

Google Pixel
Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 Pro

 Google's upcoming device, the ‘Pixel 7a’ smartphone, with one of the major highlights to be the 8GB RAM.  The device comes with features like an updated camera bar design, said the media reported.

As per the report of 9To5Google, the upcoming Pixel 7a will feature the hands-on leaked images of the tech giant’s next budget device. According to the images, the handset is expected to feature a single SIM support, which could be considered a setback, as people do wonder to own a dual SIM-supporting device. It will further feature a USB-C for charging and have waterproofing around the SIM tray as well.

ALSO READ: Google I/O 2023 event to take place on May 10: What to expect?

The leaked images further reveal that the new Pixel will be equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity which is an upgrade from the 6GB RAM, which was offered in the last year's Pixel 6a. The front of the smartphone will have the same thicker bezels which we witnessed in the previous year's variant.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming Pixel smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, it will come with an adopted wireless charging at 5W, and it is packed with a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary shooter, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It was further rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display. Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display as well.

The new Pixel 7a is expected to unveil in the Google io event which is set to take place this year on May 10. Google I/O 2023 will take place at the company's traditional location- the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, which is just across the street from the tech giant's headquarters. 

Inputs from IANS

