Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

A Qualcomm executive has accidentally revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 11R. This will significantly improve performance compared to the Nothing Phone (1), powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

Carl Pei's tech company, Nothing, has confirmed that their next smartphone will be called the Nothing Phone (2). At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the company confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen chipset would power the Phone.

ALSO READ: Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Design and Build

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), which offered the same glyph design. However, the specs are expected to vary significantly. Carl Pei previously confirmed that the Phone would be "more premium" than the Phone (1), which hints at better build quality and hardware setup. With a better build and improved specifications, the price of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to increase significantly.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

Launch and Price

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch globally in the third quarter of 2023. The launch timeline and critical specifications were revealed in a report from MySmartPrice, which stated that the Phone would carry the model number "A065" and offer an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. While the exact launch date of the Phone is yet to be unveiled, the US market is expected to be the first to have the Phone, followed by other markets.

FAQs

1. When is the expected launch date for the Nothing Phone (2)?

The launch timeline for the Nothing Phone (2) has not been officially confirmed by the company. However, based on their confirmation of using the Snapdragon 8 gen chipset at MWC 2023, it is expected that the Phone will be launched sometime later this year.

2. What other features can we expect from the Nothing Phone (2) besides the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor?

Based on the given information, no other specific features have been confirmed by the company. However, since the Phone is expected to be more premium than its predecessor, it's likely to have upgraded features such as a better camera, larger battery, and more storage. The company's focus on design and aesthetics also suggests that the Phone will have a sleek and minimalist design.

Latest Technology News