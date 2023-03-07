Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Gadgets
  5. Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

A Qualcomm executive accidentally revealed key specifications of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), including its processor and potential launch timeline. The brand's fans eagerly anticipate the release of this new smartphone, which is expected to be more premium than its predecessor.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2023 8:30 IST
Nothing
Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone (2): Key specifications accidentally revealed by Qualcomm executive

A Qualcomm executive has accidentally revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 11R. This will significantly improve performance compared to the Nothing Phone (1), powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

Carl Pei's tech company, Nothing, has confirmed that their next smartphone will be called the Nothing Phone (2). At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, the company confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen chipset would power the Phone.  

ALSO READ: Google started laying off employees in China: Know more

Design and Build

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1), which offered the same glyph design. However, the specs are expected to vary significantly. Carl Pei previously confirmed that the Phone would be "more premium" than the Phone (1), which hints at better build quality and hardware setup. With a better build and improved specifications, the price of the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to increase significantly.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

Launch and Price

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to launch globally in the third quarter of 2023. The launch timeline and critical specifications were revealed in a report from MySmartPrice, which stated that the Phone would carry the model number "A065" and offer an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Related Stories
Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS Earbuds: 10 things to know before buying it

Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS Earbuds: 10 things to know before buying it

Nothing Phone (1) will not get Android 13 update this year- Here is the reason

Nothing Phone (1) will not get Android 13 update this year- Here is the reason

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best offer on Nothing Phone 1- Know more

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best offer on Nothing Phone 1- Know more

Steve Job or Elon Musk- who is Carl Pei's favourite entrepreneur? His answer will shock you

Steve Job or Elon Musk- who is Carl Pei's favourite entrepreneur? His answer will shock you

Nothing releases a new OS update to improvise camera performance

Nothing releases a new OS update to improvise camera performance

Nothing set to launch the new ear (stick) soon- Everything you need to know

Nothing set to launch the new ear (stick) soon- Everything you need to know

Why Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in the US by year-end?

Why Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch in the US by year-end?

Nothing Ear (2) design surfaced online: Know-more

Nothing Ear (2) design surfaced online: Know-more

Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

Nothing OS 1.5 stable released: Here are the new features for the Nothing Phone 1

MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

MWC 2023: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. While the exact launch date of the Phone is yet to be unveiled, the US market is expected to be the first to have the Phone, followed by other markets.  

FAQs

1. When is the expected launch date for the Nothing Phone (2)?
The launch timeline for the Nothing Phone (2) has not been officially confirmed by the company. However, based on their confirmation of using the Snapdragon 8 gen chipset at MWC 2023, it is expected that the Phone will be launched sometime later this year.

2. What other features can we expect from the Nothing Phone (2) besides the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor?
Based on the given information, no other specific features have been confirmed by the company. However, since the Phone is expected to be more premium than its predecessor, it's likely to have upgraded features such as a better camera, larger battery, and more storage. The company's focus on design and aesthetics also suggests that the Phone will have a sleek and minimalist design.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Gadgets Section

Top News

Related Gadgets News

Latest News