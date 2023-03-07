WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on a split view feature for its tablet version. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature will allow users to view the chat list and chat window simultaneously, even within the calls and status tabs. The split view mode is expected to provide a better user experience, making it easier for users to manage and organize chats.

The split view feature is currently limited to WhatsApp Android beta users, but it may be rolled out publicly in the future. The split view allows users to easily switch between conversations without losing track of their ongoing conversations. Furthermore, the split view makes it easier to manage and organise chats because it allows users to quickly scroll through a list of conversations to find the one they need without leaving the current one.

The new feature is available after installing the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store. However, if the feature is not available for your WhatsApp account, users are advised to wait for a future update as it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days.

An earlier report suggested that WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.6 would let users link an Android tablet to an existing WhatsApp account. The feature was announced in September of last year but has yet to be released to users.

FAQs:

Q1. Who can access the split view feature on WhatsApp?

A1. The split view feature is currently limited to WhatsApp Android beta users.

Q2. How can users access the split view feature on WhatsApp?

A2. Users can access the split view feature by installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. If the feature is not available, users are advised to wait for a future update.

