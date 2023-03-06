Monday, March 06, 2023
     
  4. ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users in 2 month

The World of Statistics has compared the growth of ChatGPT with tech inventions which took place over the decade like WhatsApp, the internet, and more. It has been considered to be the biggest tech revolution since the internet was launched.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 06, 2023 17:23 IST
ChatGPT has been in the news ever since it was launched and it was reported recently that the AI-powered chatbot has crossed 100 million users across the world. As per the World of Statistics data, OpenAI’s chatbot has made it the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history.

The World of Statistics has compared the growth of ChatGPT with tech inventions which took place over the decade like WhatsApp, the internet, and more. It has been considered to be the biggest tech revolution since the internet was launched. The platform has been much popular between all age groups and segments (various industries). 

If we take you down to the number evaluation, on the companies which reached 100 million user base across the world:

  • The mobile phones took 16 years 
  • The telephone took 75 years 
  • WhatsApp took 3.5 years
  • Instagram took 2.5 years
  • Facebook took 4.5 years
  • Twitter took 5 years 
  • The World Wide Web (www) took 7 years
  • Apple App Store took 2 years 
  • The Apple iTunes took 6.5 years
  • TikTok took around 9 months to gain the number.

Recently, it was revealed that an average of 13 million unique visitors per day have been using the chatbot in January (2023), which was double the previous number recorded in December (2022).

What is ChatGPT capable of?

The ChatGPT is capable to generate articles, jokes, essays and even poetry if you need it. OpenAI, the company that owns the chatbot has been backed by Microsoft Corp. it was in November 2022, when the Chatbot became public and for free. With its rising popularity, OpenAI- the parent company of ChatGPT announced a 20 USD monthly subscription for United States users only.

Recently another study has revealed that an average of 13 million unique visitors have been using ChatGPT per day since January 2023- which was reportedly double the user base since December 2022.

About ChatGPT

OpenAI is a San Francisco-based company whose brainchild is the ChatGPT chatbot, which went public in November 2022. This chatbot is capable to mimic human-like conversations. 

 

